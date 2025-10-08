Navient to announce third quarter 2025 results, host earnings webcast Oct. 29

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) will host an audio webcast to review its third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors; a replay of the webcast will be available on the site.

The results and presentations slides will be available the same day by 7:00 a.m. on Navient.com/investors.

In addition to being available on the company’s investor website, the results will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K available at SEC.gov.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) helps students and families confidently manage the cost of higher education. We create long-term value for customers and investors through responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of portfolio management expertise. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 703-831-6347, catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 571-592-8582, jen.earyes@navient.com