Genetic Testing Market Size Projected to Reach USD 46.29 Billion by 2032 | S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Testing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, The Global Genetic Testing Market Size was valued at USD 17.48 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 46.29 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 11.34% during 2024-2032. This market growth is driven by the rising incidence of genetic disorders and cancer, technological advancements such as NGS, increase in the use of genetic testing for personalized medicine and awareness regarding reducing drug development costs.

The genetic testing market’s impressive growth trajectory is anchored by a surge in demand for early diagnosis and targeted treatment strategies for conditions with genetic origins, including cancer and hereditary diseases. World Health Organization data underscores the significance of this need, citing over 10 million cancer deaths in 2023 linked to genetic mutations and the CDC reporting more than 6,000 genetic disorders globally. Rapid technological progress has lowered sequencing costs markedly—from USD 10,000 in 2011 to under USD 600 in 2023—making advanced genetic testing more accessible and fueling market expansion.





Major Players Analysis Listed in the Genetic Testing Market Report are

Illumina, Inc. (Verifi Prenatal Test, TruSight NIPT Solution)

23andMe, Inc. (Health + Ancestry Service, Carrier Status Reports)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (myRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, GeneSight Psychotropic Test)

Invitae Corporation (Comprehensive Carrier Screening, Cancer Screen)

Natera, Inc. (Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test, Signature Residual Disease Test)

Ambry Genetics (Proactive Health Screenings, Hereditary Cancer Panels)

LabCorp (Integrated Genetics, Inheritest Carrier Screen)

Quest Diagnostics (QHerit Carrier Screen, BRCAvantage)

GeneDx (Whole Exome Sequencing, XomeDxPlus)

Fulgent Genetics (Comprehensive Cancer Panel, Carrier Screening Panel)

Pathway Genomics (FIT Test, Cardiac DNA Insight)

Counsyl, Inc. (Family Prep Screen, Inherited Cancer Screen)

Color Genomics (Hereditary Cancer Test, Heart Health Test)

Sema4 (Expanded Carrier Screen, Oncology Panels)

Genomic Health (Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score, Oncotype DX Colon Cancer Assay)

Progenity, Inc. (Innatal Prenatal Screen, Riscover Hereditary Cancer Test)

Centogene N.V. (CentoGenome, CentoXome)

Eurofins Scientific (NIPT Solution, Genetic Predisposition Tests)

Blueprint Genetics (Cardiology Panel, Neurology Panel)

Prenetics Limited (Circle DNA Test, ColoClear)

Genetic Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 17.48 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 46.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.34% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer Driving Demand for Genetic Testing



Technological Advancements Enhancing Accuracy and Accessibility of Genetic Testing

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment dominated the genetic testing market with a 49.15% market share in 2023, attributed to its unmatched capability to deliver high-throughput, precise, and affordable genetic analysis. Increased demand for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and increased carrier screening have also fueled the segment's leadership in 2023.

By Application

The Health and Wellness – Predisposition/Risk/Tendency segment dominated the genetic testing market with a 51.23% market share in 2023, as consumer interest in active management of health and customized wellness plans grew. The Genetic Disease Carrier Status segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, led by growing awareness about inherited disorders and family planning.

By Product

The Consumables segment dominated the market and accounted for 58.21% of the genetic testing market share in 2023 due to the great demand for the reagents, kits, and assay consumables involved in genetic testing processes. The Software & Services segment is expected to register the fastest growth with 12.41% CAGR in the forecast period, driven by advances in bioinformatics, data analytics, and AI-based genetic interpretation solutions.

By Channel

The Offline segment dominated the genetic testing market with 60.32% market share in 2023, due to the well-established presence of hospitals, diagnostic labs, and specialized genetic testing facilities. Online business is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate with 12.07% CAGR during the forecast years, owing to the growing availability and convenience of DTC genetic testing services.

By End-Use

The Hospitals & Clinics segment dominated the genetic testing market with 42.13% market share in 2023 caused by the pivotal role played by healthcare facilities in providing precise, high-quality genetic testing. The Diagnostic Laboratories business is likely to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the advances in genomic sequencing technologies, automation, and cost-effective testing solutions.

Genetic Testing Market Key Segments

By Technology

Next Generation Sequencing

Array Technology

PCR - based Testing

FISH

Others

By Application

Ancestry & Ethnicity

Traits Screening

Genetic Disease Carrier Status

New Baby Screening

Health and Wellness - Predisposition/ Risk / Tendency

By Product

Consumables

Equipment

Software & Services

By Channel

Online

Offline

By End Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

North America Accounted for the Dominant Market Share of 43.25%; Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow with the CAGR of 13.51% Over 2024-2032

With a 43.25% market share in 2023, North America led the genetic testing industry caused by its advanced healthcare system, high precision medicine adoption rates, and strong regulatory backing. Due to growing infrastructure, increased knowledge of genetic abnormalities, and rising healthcare spending, the Asia Pacific region is seeing the highest development in the genetic testing market, with a 13.51% CAGR over the course of the projected period.

Recent News:

May 2024 – Through collaborative research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024, Illumina is driving the adoption of genomic testing as a new standard of care in oncology. The study highlights important areas of focus, including overcoming obstacles to market access, developing novel whole-genome solutions for diagnosing minimal residual disease (MRD), and proving the therapeutic value of whole-genome sequencing with complete genomic profiling. These programs support Illumina's mission to improve patient outcomes and expand the use of genomic testing in cancer treatment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GENETIC TESTING VOLUME & ADOPTION RATE – helps you assess overall testing volume and adoption levels across healthcare systems in 2023, providing insight into market penetration and diagnostic readiness.

– helps you assess overall testing volume and adoption levels across healthcare systems in 2023, providing insight into market penetration and diagnostic readiness. REGIONAL UTILIZATION TRENDS – helps you identify variations in genetic test utilization across key regions, highlighting areas of high adoption, emerging markets, and policy-driven growth zones.

– helps you identify variations in genetic test utilization across key regions, highlighting areas of high adoption, emerging markets, and policy-driven growth zones. TECHNOLOGY UTILIZATION LANDSCAPE – helps you understand the evolution of technologies used in genetic testing from 2020–2032, revealing innovation cycles, cost efficiency trends, and transition toward advanced sequencing methods.

– helps you understand the evolution of technologies used in genetic testing from 2020–2032, revealing innovation cycles, cost efficiency trends, and transition toward advanced sequencing methods. HEALTHCARE SPENDING INSIGHTS – helps you analyze regional spending distribution across Government, Commercial, Private, and Out-of-Pocket categories, enabling strategic planning for pricing, reimbursement, and funding models.

– helps you analyze regional spending distribution across Government, Commercial, Private, and Out-of-Pocket categories, enabling strategic planning for pricing, reimbursement, and funding models. MARKET EXPANSION & OPPORTUNITY INDEX – helps you correlate adoption rates, technology evolution, and spending patterns to uncover high-growth regions and strategic investment opportunities.

