American Planning Association Colorado Highlights Free Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator for Tribal, State, and Local Governments

CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) announced that its free, multilingual, EPA-aligned Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) is now featured by the American Planning Association (APA) Colorado Chapter, alongside the American Institute of Architects, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Urban Land Institute. Since launching in April 2025, users have applied the tool to model over $3 billion in lead service line replacement costs, reaching Tribal, state, and local governments and supporting public health protection and equity-focused water infrastructure planning.
Building on recent recognition by APA Washington, the LSLRCC continues to solidify its role as a trusted planning resource nationwide. Featured by multiple APA chapters, it informs how billions in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding are deployed.
The tool empowers governments to estimate lead service line replacement costs, design equitable water infrastructure projects, and comply with the federal Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI). In doing so, it strengthens Safe Drinking Water Act compliance while advancing eight UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Key Features of LSLRCC
- Free, fully accessible without login
- Multilingual interface to support lead service line replacements in English and Spanish speaking communities
- Supports EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements compliance
- Integrates planning with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding
- Aligns with 8 UN SDGs including clean water, health, and equity
- Designed to empower local and Tribal planners for safe, resilient drinking water infrastructure
Equity and Compliance Benefits
The LSLRCC enables Tribal, state, and local governments to model lead service line replacement costs, supporting equitable decisions for communities most affected by lead in drinking water. It strengthens regulatory compliance, boosts community engagement, and advances resilient, equity-focused water infrastructure planning across the United States.
Recognition Among Leading Planning Entities
“Being featured alongside APA Colorado’s most trusted planning organizations reflects our mission to advance safe and equitable water infrastructure for all communities,” said Anthony Ross, EPHI Director and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator. “We are proud to empower Tribes, local governments, and planners with a free, multilingual tool that advances public health, ensures LCRI compliance, and supports Sustainable Development Goals.”
Sponsor the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
Mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private sector partners can join a network of leaders advancing safe and equitable water infrastructure by sponsoring this free, multilingual tool. Sponsorship underscores commitment to public health and directly empowers local and Tribal governments replacing lead service lines.
About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI)
Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) is a leading authority in EPA-aligned public water supply training and utility support solutions for municipalities, public water systems, and government agencies. Drawing on hands-on expertise from lessons learned during the Flint Water Crisis and Flint’s water system recovery, EPHI empowers governments to eliminate lead in drinking water, maintain Safe Drinking Water Act compliance, and safeguard public health across communities.
Using a data-driven, community-centered water infrastructure equity approach, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund drinking water applications, supports Lead and Copper Rule Improvements compliance strategies, and guides drinking water infrastructure upgrades under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. By advancing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for safe drinking water and sanitation, EPHI promotes equitable access to safe drinking water, resilient public water systems, and sustainable community water infrastructure. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.
