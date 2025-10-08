American Planning Association Colorado Highlights Free Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator for Tribal, State, and Local Governments

CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) announced that its free, multilingual, EPA-aligned Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) is now featured by the American Planning Association (APA) Colorado Chapter, alongside the American Institute of Architects, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Urban Land Institute. Since launching in April 2025, users have applied the tool to model over $3 billion in lead service line replacement costs, reaching Tribal, state, and local governments and supporting public health protection and equity-focused water infrastructure planning.

Building on recent recognition by APA Washington, the LSLRCC continues to solidify its role as a trusted planning resource nationwide. Featured by multiple APA chapters, it informs how billions in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding are deployed.

The tool empowers governments to estimate lead service line replacement costs, design equitable water infrastructure projects, and comply with the federal Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI). In doing so, it strengthens Safe Drinking Water Act compliance while advancing eight UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Key Features of LSLRCC

Free, fully accessible without login





Multilingual interface to support lead service line replacements in English and Spanish speaking communities





Supports EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements compliance





Integrates planning with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding





Aligns with 8 UN SDGs including clean water, health, and equity





Designed to empower local and Tribal planners for safe, resilient drinking water infrastructure



Equity and Compliance Benefits

The LSLRCC enables Tribal, state, and local governments to model lead service line replacement costs, supporting equitable decisions for communities most affected by lead in drinking water. It strengthens regulatory compliance, boosts community engagement, and advances resilient, equity-focused water infrastructure planning across the United States.

Recognition Among Leading Planning Entities

“Being featured alongside APA Colorado’s most trusted planning organizations reflects our mission to advance safe and equitable water infrastructure for all communities,” said Anthony Ross, EPHI Director and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator. “We are proud to empower Tribes, local governments, and planners with a free, multilingual tool that advances public health, ensures LCRI compliance, and supports Sustainable Development Goals.”

Sponsor the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator

Mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private sector partners can join a network of leaders advancing safe and equitable water infrastructure by sponsoring this free, multilingual tool. Sponsorship underscores commitment to public health and directly empowers local and Tribal governments replacing lead service lines.

About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI)

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) is a leading authority in EPA-aligned public water supply training and utility support solutions for municipalities, public water systems, and government agencies. Drawing on hands-on expertise from lessons learned during the Flint Water Crisis and Flint’s water system recovery, EPHI empowers governments to eliminate lead in drinking water, maintain Safe Drinking Water Act compliance, and safeguard public health across communities.

Using a data-driven, community-centered water infrastructure equity approach, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund drinking water applications, supports Lead and Copper Rule Improvements compliance strategies, and guides drinking water infrastructure upgrades under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. By advancing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for safe drinking water and sanitation, EPHI promotes equitable access to safe drinking water, resilient public water systems, and sustainable community water infrastructure. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

You can access the original press release in the News Section of EPHI’s website.



This recognition follows a series of high-profile features and endorsements, including:

EPA-Aligned Lead & Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | WC&P

September 10, 2025

Lead in Drinking Water Risk Reduction Tool | River Network LCRI Hub

September 6, 2025

AWWA Lists EPHI’s LSLRCC: Lead Service Line Replacement Tool

August 29, 2025

LCRI Tool for Disadvantaged Communities | UN Water Action Hub

August 21, 2025

EPA-Aligned LSLR Tool for LCRI & DWSRF | APA Washington

August 16, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Funding & Compliance Tool | Duke CTSI

August 13, 2025

Environmental Justice Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | WPP

August 10, 2025

UNICEF-Aligned SDWA & LCRI Compliance Tool Listed on UNEP Platform

August 3, 2025

Lead and Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | Featured by NCHH

July 27, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement | Free EPA-Aligned Tool Featured by EDF & EPIC Innovation Hub

July 13, 2025

Water Infrastructure Tool | EPA, HUD, USDA | Environmental Justice | Lead Service Line Replacement

July 12, 2025

Sponsor WHO- & UNEP-Aligned Clean Water Equity Tool Advancing 8 UN SDGs | WASH & LSLR

July 6, 2025

UNEP Recognizes Safe Drinking Water Equity Tool | Sponsor Now

June 28, 2025

Free Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | Supports SRF Applications

June 22, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Tool listed in MERLOT & CivicTech

June 7, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Cost | Tribal & Local Governments

May 26, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Tool | Federal Trademark & Copyright Filed

May 11, 2025

Former EPA Official Debuts Lead Service Line Replacement Tool

April 29, 2025

Former EPA Flint Coordinator Leads Water Crisis Training

March 31, 2025

Media Contact:

Anthony Ross

Environmental & Public Health International

Email: anthony.ross@ephillc.com

Phone: 312.248.1416

Website: https://ephillc.com/