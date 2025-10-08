CN Reports September Grain Movement

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today it set a new record for grain movement in September. CN moved over 2.91 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada last month, higher by 80,000 metric tonnes from its previous set record for the month.

“As the harvest season moves into its final stages, our teams are working closely with customers to keep grain moving steadily through the supply chain. September’s results highlight our continued focus on delivering our customers’ goods safely and efficiently to market.”

- Janet Drysdale, Interim Chief Commercial Officer at CN.

CN Winter Plan

As CN prepares for winter operations, the Company recently published its 2025-2026 Winter Plan , providing insight into how it’s putting proactive solutions in place across its network ahead of those colder months.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.