One Degree of Separation: Bill Pentland Breaks His Silence on 50 Wild Years as Mr. Roseanne Barr

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s it really like when your spouse becomes one of the most famous—and controversial—names in America overnight, while you’re left juggling kids, bills, and the glare of Hollywood’s spotlight? In One Degree of Separation: 50 Riotous Years as Mr. Roseanne Barr, Bill Pentland finally tells his untold story with raw honesty, biting humor, and surprising heart.

From free-spirited hippie days in a Colorado cabin to the chaos of network sitcom superstardom, Pentland’s memoir is a front-row ticket to the cultural explosion that reshaped American television. He takes readers inside the whirlwind— his grueling postal career, late-night comedy clubs, and the storm of sudden celebrity—while exposing the rarely seen emotional toll of life lived in the glare of fame.

Unlike typical Hollywood tell-alls, One Degree of Separation refuses cheap gossip. Instead, Pentland delivers candid insights, side-splitting anecdotes, and a powerful truth: “The villain in this book is fame. Overnight success is the real monster.”

Already earning rave reviews from award-winning Hollywood writers, producers, actors, and directors, Pentland’s memoir is being praised as essential reading for anyone chasing stardom—or simply fascinated by the machinery behind television fame.

Whether you grew up on the original Roseanne sitcom or want an insider’s glimpse at the human cost of instant celebrity, One Degree of Separation offers a wildly entertaining ride that’s as heartfelt as it is hilarious.

Available now on Amazon.

For more information, contact:

Albert Heape

Bob Gold & Associates

albert@bobgoldpr.com

310-320-2010

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fafe709-c0c2-4411-9daf-14416087f25b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/580c0289-1f48-433b-80e5-bc46cdcad646

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be3b826e-1392-48dc-9636-c8646a6a2450

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e763a302-3830-4694-a0d2-eed62a78adfb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/768f412f-cab1-48da-a2bf-ec98c81948b5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dd39b64-2a0f-4df7-98be-978a1fa902fd