Dr. Evan Friedman Joins PRM’s Center of Excellence in Greater D.C.

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Evan Friedman, a board-certified OB-GYN and fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, has joined Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine’s (PRM) Center of Excellence in the Greater Washington, D.C., area. He is accepting new patients for consultations and surgeries.

Dr. Friedman specializes in advanced laparoscopic and robotic-assisted excision surgery for endometriosis, as well as treatments for fibroids, ovarian cysts, and pelvic adhesions. His expertise addresses gynecologic conditions that are often misdiagnosed or overlooked, providing patients with precise diagnoses and individualized surgical care.

With over two decades of experience, Dr. Friedman has performed more than 2,500 minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries, maintaining one of the lowest complication rates in the field. His commitment to patient safety and technical excellence has established him as a trusted surgeon in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Dr. Friedman completed his fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at Florida Hospital Celebration Health, a program recognized for its comprehensive training in managing complex cases with a patient-first approach. His professional background includes leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente and George Washington University, where he served as a mentor, educator, and program developer focused on advancing surgical safety and efficiency.

At PRM’s Center of Excellence, Dr. Friedman will collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of pelvic pain specialists to provide coordinated, patient-centered care, using the PRM Protocol™. His approach emphasizes tissue preservation and long-term relief, particularly in the treatment of endometriosis, where he advocates for full excision over ablation to achieve lasting results.

Patients seeking an experienced endometriosis excision specialist or a gynecologic surgeon in the Bethesda and D.C. area are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Dr. Friedman. His dedication to compassionate, comprehensive care aims to support individuals in managing complex pelvic pain and related conditions.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM)

PRM is a national, multi-disciplinary physician practice specializing in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain—a condition affecting 15% of women and 10% of men. Founded in 2017, PRM delivers care through its proprietary, office-based PRM Protocol™, a non-surgical treatment series designed to safely and effectively relieve pain from conditions such as endometriosis, pelvic floor dysfunction, and post-surgical pelvic pain. Led by Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, a leading physiatrist in pelvic pain, and CEO Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, a Harvard- and Columbia-trained vascular surgeon, PRM has grown to serve patients in 14 markets nationwide. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, PRM’s National Centers of Excellence drive ongoing patent care for endometriosis, education, and advanced diagnostics to improve outcomes in this underserved area of medicine.

Learn more at www.pelvicrehabilitation.com.