Ceramic Matrix Composites Market worth $21.61 billion by 2030 at 10.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL,, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is projected to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2024 to USD 21.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.3%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. During the forecast period, the global ceramic matrix composites market is expected to grow rapidly as the demand for ceramic matrix composites is on the rise across diverse end-use industries due to their unique properties and growing applications of ceramic matrix composites. The applications of ceramic matrix composites are diverse and crucial in the aerospace & defense, automobile, energy & power, and industrial end-use industries, offering a range of benefits that contribute to the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of aircraft. The market is also expected to benefit from technological advancements in ceramic matrix composite manufacturing processes, making the material stronger, lighter, and more durable.

GE Aerospace (US), Rolls-Royce plc (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), Axiom Materials (US), CoorsTek Inc. (US), Lancer Systems (US), COIC (US), Applied Thin Films, Inc. (US), Ultramet (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan)

Drivers: Higher demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles Restraint: Higher costs than other metals and alloys. Opportunity: Growing use of lightweight components in various end-use industries. Challenge: Limited use due to reparability and recyclability.

Carbon/silicon carbide matrix type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Continuous fiber type segment held the largest market share in the ceramic matrix composites market in 2024. North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on fiber type, the ceramic matrix composites market is segmented into Continuous & Woven Fibers. Continuous fiber ceramic matrix composites are manufactured utilizing long and uninterrupted fibers oriented in one direction or a series of directions to enable excellent strength, rigidity, and thermal resistance in that fiber orientation. This structure provides high load-bearing capacity and is usually applied in aerospace turbine parts where high temperatures make high-temperature creep resistance and directionality of structure highly important. Woven fiber ceramic matrix composites are instead manufactured through the interlacement of ceramic fiber tows to two-dimensional (2D) or three-dimensional (3D) woven cloth, after which they are impregnated in the ceramic. The woven architecture enhances damage, impact, and multi-directional strength with increased probability of survival since catastrophic failure may be due to the fiber pull-out mechanism. Although continuous fiber types can maximize the strength-to-weight ratio along orientations, woven fiber ceramic matrix composites offer a balanced mix of strength, toughness, and durability, opening opportunities into complex-shape products and applications with high damage tolerance.

Based on matrix type, the ceramic matrix composites market is segmented into C/C (Carbon/Carbon), C/SiC(Carbon/Silicon Carbide), OXIDE/OXIDE, and SIC/SIC (Silicon Carbide/Silicon Carbide). C/SiC matrix accounted for the largest share of the ceramic matrix composites market in 2024, in terms of value. The ceramic matrix composites market extensively uses C/SiC (carbon fiber reinforced silicon carbide) as it has an outstanding balance of mechanical strength and wear resistance combined with high-temperature capability which makes it best suited in applications where the environment is hostile. The carbon fibers offer exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, low density and toughness, whereas silicon carbide matrix offers high resistivity to oxidation and capability of functioning at higher than 1,3000C temperatures without a large dent on its properties. The low thermal expansion and the high thermal conductivity of C/SiC also lower’s thermal stresses, increasing component life when used in high-performance systems. These qualities render it a favorite material in aviation (turbine engine components, heat shields), motoring (performance brakes discs), and energy & industry functions (turbomachinery, furnace components), where performance, endurance, and productivity are essential.

Based on end-use industry, the aerospace & defense industry accounted for the largest share of the ceramic matrix composite market in 2024. One of the primary advantages of using ceramic matrix composites in the aerospace industry is that they offer exceptional thermal stability, making them suitable for applications in high temperature environments like jet engines and aircraft engines. Ceramic matrix composites are lightweight yet strong and provide a significant advantage in aerospace applications wherein overall weight reduction is crucial for fuel efficiency and performance. This material is also utilized in various critical components like turbine blades, thermal protection systems, and structural elements

Based on region, North America was the largest market for the ceramic matrix composites in 2024, with the US being the largest market in the region. The North American ceramic matrix composites market is experiencing significant growth and presents various opportunities for industry players. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for composites in automotive applications, military aircraft, commercial aircraft, and general aviation aircraft. The North American automotive industry is also exploring the potential of ceramic matrix composites that can contribute to weight reduction in vehicles, leading to improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. Increasing investments in R&D for advanced composite materials by major aerospace companies like GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Airbus are propelling the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market in North America, creating opportunities for collaborations and technological advancements.

