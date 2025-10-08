Hyaluronidase Market Set to Reach USD 2.03 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advances in Oncology and Aesthetic Applications | S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyaluronidase Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to S&S Insider, the Hyaluronidase Market was valued at USD 963.40 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2032.10 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.69% over 2024-2032. This growth is propelled by the expanding use of hyaluronidase in combination with monoclonal antibodies and biologics, rapid adoption of subcutaneous (SC) drug delivery in oncology, and the increasing demand for corrective dermatological and aesthetic procedures.





The U.S. Hyaluronidase Market alone accounted for USD 275.18 million in 2023 and is expected to more than double, reaching USD 577.75 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.63%. The market’s expansion is underpinned by strong FDA approvals such as the September 2024 clearance of Tecentriq Hybreza, a subcutaneous formulation of atezolizumab enabled by Halozyme's ENHANZE technology. This innovation reduces infusion times from 30–60 minutes to approximately 7 minutes. Simultaneously, growing incidence of cancer globally and rising aesthetic treatments contribute to sustained demand growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Hyaluronidase Market Report are

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Biosyn Arzneimittel GmbH

PrimaPharma Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Alteogen Inc.

Chongqing Fuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

CPC Scientific Inc.

Creative Enzymes

Worthington Biochemical Corporation

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Genentech Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Hyaluronidase Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 963.40 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 2032.10 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.69 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The growing application of hyaluronidase in combination with monoclonal antibodies and other biologics is a principal driver of market expansion.



The increasing popularity of cosmetic enhancement and corrective dermatological procedures is driving the widespread use of hyaluronidase, especially to dissolve dermal fillers and treat complications.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Animal-derived Hyaluronidase segment dominated the Hyaluronidase Market with a 68.45% market share in 2023 due to its extensive clinical application, cost-effectiveness, and well-established safety profile in therapeutic and aesthetic use.

By Application

The Dermatology segment dominated the Hyaluronidase Market with 46.28% market share in 2023, as hyaluronidase is used extensively in aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries. The Chemotherapy segment is expected to be the fastest growing over the forecast years with 9.50% CAGR, because of the growing application of hyaluronidase in facilitating the subcutaneous delivery of oncology drugs.

By Formulation

The Liquid Formulations segment dominated the Hyaluronidase Market with a 68.55% market share in 2023 as a result of its ease of use, ease of administration, and preference in emergency and outpatient procedures.

By End-Use

The Hospitals & Clinics segment dominated the Hyaluronidase Market in 2023 with 72.51% market share due to its pivotal position in providing both therapeutic and cosmetic procedures that involve the use of hyaluronidase.

Hyaluronidase Market Key Segments

By Type

Animal-derived Hyaluronidase

Synthetic Hyaluronidase

By Application

Dermatology

Chemotherapy

Ophthalmology

Plastic Surgery

Others

By Formulation

Liquid Formulations

Lyophilized Formulations

By End-Use

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

North America Held the Largest Share of 40.62% in 2023; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR Over 2024-2032

North America dominated the Hyaluronidase Market with a 40.62% market share in 2023, owing to its developed healthcare infrastructure, high rate of adoption of aesthetic treatments, and strong presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with 9.42% CAGR throughout the forecast period in the hyaluronidase market, driven by growing medical tourism, growing awareness of minimally invasive cosmetic treatments, and increasing healthcare access in nations such as China, India, and South Korea.

Recent News:

September 2024, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tecentriq Hybreza (atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs), which was developed by Roche using Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology. Tecentriq Hybreza is a subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq that can be administered in about 7 minutes, a much shorter treatment time than the 30–60 minutes needed for intravenous (IV) infusion. The newly approved treatment will be accessible in the U.S. for all adult indications of IV Tecentriq, such as specific lung, liver, skin, and soft tissue cancers.

reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tecentriq Hybreza (atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs), which was developed by Roche using Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology. Tecentriq Hybreza is a subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq that can be administered in about 7 minutes, a much shorter treatment time than the 30–60 minutes needed for intravenous (IV) infusion. The newly approved treatment will be accessible in the U.S. for all adult indications of IV Tecentriq, such as specific lung, liver, skin, and soft tissue cancers. May 2023, Allergan Aesthetics part of AbbVie, reported that the U.S. FDA has approved SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM, the first and sole hyaluronic acid (HA) intradermal microdroplet injection intended to improve cheek skin smoothness in adults aged 21 and older. Clinical trials have demonstrated that best-in-class treatment outcomes can be maintained for up to six months, and SKINVIVE is a key innovation in the U.S. aesthetics market.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

USAGE & PRESCRIPTION TRENDS – helps you assess regional variations in hyaluronidase utilization across therapeutic and aesthetic procedures, offering insights into demand hotspots and prescribing behavior in 2023.

– helps you assess regional variations in hyaluronidase utilization across therapeutic and aesthetic procedures, offering insights into demand hotspots and prescribing behavior in 2023. HEALTHCARE & AESTHETIC SPENDING METRICS – helps you analyze expenditure patterns across government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket segments to understand reimbursement dynamics and market accessibility by region.

– helps you analyze expenditure patterns across government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket segments to understand reimbursement dynamics and market accessibility by region. REGULATORY APPROVAL & MARKET PENETRATION INDEX – helps you evaluate the approval landscape across major geographies and gauge market penetration levels to identify regions with high entry potential or unmet regulatory pathways.

– helps you evaluate the approval landscape across major geographies and gauge market penetration levels to identify regions with high entry potential or unmet regulatory pathways. R&D INVESTMENT & PIPELINE LANDSCAPE – helps you uncover innovation trends through an assessment of 2023 R&D spending, clinical pipeline activities, and the emergence of next-generation hyaluronidase formulations.

– helps you uncover innovation trends through an assessment of 2023 R&D spending, clinical pipeline activities, and the emergence of next-generation hyaluronidase formulations. REGIONAL DEMAND DIFFERENTIATION – helps you pinpoint high-growth regions driven by increased aesthetic procedure adoption and evolving therapeutic applications, supporting region-specific expansion strategies.

Related Reports

Hyaluronic Acid Market Report

Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market Report

