Blockgraph Unveils Instant Audiences, the First Agentic AI Solution to Turn Local Proximity and Neighborhood Insights into Campaign-Ready Audiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the privacy-centric data collaboration platform for household-based advertising, today announced the launch of Instant Audiences—a solution that combines agentic AI with deterministic household identity to create privacy-focused, campaign-ready audiences in seconds.

With Instant Audiences, advertisers can use AI to instantly reach local households based on verified household identity. Marketers of all sizes, from national brands to local businesses, can securely serve ads based on household data like proximity to stores, underperforming locations, or neighborhood demographics such as income, affinity, and political orientation.

For media sellers, Instant Audiences expands the value of their inventory by unlocking new local demand and simplifying audience creation across premium video and digital channels. Unlike closed platforms’ proprietary geo tools, Instant Audiences provides an open, privacy-focused solution that can be activated across the fragmented TV and streaming ecosystem.

“Instant Audiences is one of the most innovative applications of AI in advertising to date,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “Agentic AI is being used not just for planning or optimization, but for creating actionable, household-level TV audiences that reflect both geography and demographics—with the added security of privacy-focused design. This breakthrough puts unprecedented simplicity, speed, and precision into the hands of advertisers across the marketplace.”

“Marketers already know who they want to reach, but turning that intent into action has been full of friction,” continued Manningham. “With Instant Audiences, we’re making it possible to create precise, household-level audiences instantly, opening up new opportunities for location- and demographic-based targeting across TV and streaming.”

Instant Audiences: A New Era of Localized Intelligence

Built on Blockgraph’s privacy-focused identity infrastructure, Instant Audiences eliminates the data prep, match keys, and onboarding delays that have long slowed down campaign activation. Instead, marketers can describe the audience they want in plain language—like “households within 5 miles of my store,” “eco-conscious families in Detroit,” or “people near underperforming locations in the northeast”—and receive a verified audience, ready to activate across addressable TV and digital channels.

Key benefits include:

Deterministic Geo + Neighborhood Intelligence – Create audiences not only by geography (ZIP code, DMA, or custom regions) but also by neighborhood-level demographics and affinities (income, family composition, lifestyle, political, etc.), all anchored to verified household identity.

– Create audiences not only by geography (ZIP code, DMA, or custom regions) but also by neighborhood-level demographics and affinities (income, family composition, lifestyle, political, etc.), all anchored to verified household identity. Speed to Market – Move from intent to campaign in minutes, not weeks.

– Move from intent to campaign in minutes, not weeks. Frictionless Simplicity – No data formatting, CRM uploads, or third-party black boxes required.

– No data formatting, CRM uploads, or third-party black boxes required. Privacy & Security by Design – Built on secure, privacy-focused infrastructure trusted by leading media partners.

– Built on secure, privacy-focused infrastructure trusted by leading media partners. Broad Accessibility – Designed for media partners, adtech platforms, agencies, and brands alike.

– Designed for media partners, adtech platforms, agencies, and brands alike. Built for All Marketers – Instant Audiences makes advanced localized targeting simple and accessible for national brands, regional agencies and small businesses.





The offering is available to select beta partners now.

“We are committed to providing our local advertisers new ways to create audiences that enable localized reach and simplify activation to reach their potential customer,” said Dawn Williamson, Chief Revenue Officer, Media Solutions, Comcast Advertising. “Instant Audiences represents a major step forward by bringing the power and ease of AI and the certainty of deterministic identity to localized targeting —all while protecting consumer privacy.”

“We are focused on making it easier and more effective for local businesses to advertise on TV and streaming platforms,” said Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Spectrum Reach. “With tools like Instant Audiences, these advertisers can make data-backed decisions, fast, with the same quality tools and data usually reserved for larger advertisers.”

Fueling the Future of Localized Advertising

Instant Audiences marks the latest milestone in Blockgraph’s mission to make localized targeting and measurement simple, accessible, and privacy-safe for advertisers of all sizes. By bringing agentic AI together with deterministic identity at the household level, Blockgraph is delivering one of the most forward-looking applications of AI in the media ecosystem—redefining what’s possible for localized advertising.

Blockgraph is a leading privacy-centric identity and data collaboration platform designed to fuel the future of connected TV advertising. By enabling secure, privacy-focused household identity resolution, the world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies rely on Blockgraph to collaborate with trusted partners—empowering brands and agencies to connect with audiences more effectively, maximizing reach and performance while protecting consumer privacy. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount.

