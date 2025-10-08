Dive into the Deep in the Witte Museum's Newest Exhibition

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discover the wonders beneath the surface in the Witte Museum’s newest special exhibition, Unseen Oceans, on view from October 25, 2025, through May 10, 2026.

Produced by the American Museum of Natural History, Unseen Oceans takes you on a journey from the sunlit surface of the sea to its mysterious depths. This media-rich exhibition features interactive displays, life-sized models, immersive environments and groundbreaking discoveries that reveal how 21st-century technologies are transforming our understanding of the planet’s last great mystery.

Exhibition Highlights:

From Plankton to Giants: Meet the tiniest marine organisms and marvel at massive animations of blue whales, manta rays and giant squid in true-to-life scale.

Explore in Virtual Submersibles: Take control in a digital deep-sea dive simulation and navigate your own submersible through the hidden terrain of the ocean floor.

Biofluorescence and Bioluminescence:

Step into the glow with mesmerizing displays of marine species that light up in brilliant hues under special lighting conditions.

Soft Robotics in Action:

View cutting-edge tools like “squishy fingers,” gentle underwater grippers designed to study fragile deep-sea creatures without harming them.

Ocean Mapping & Conservation:

Discover how scientists are using sonar, laser, and robotics to map the ocean floor and protect endangered ecosystems worldwide.

“Unseen Oceans invites us to feel the wonder of discovery—the kind that stirs curiosity and moves us to care deeply for the world around us,” said Dr. Michelle Everidge, CEO & President of the Witte Museum. “At the Witte, we are committed to transforming lives through experiences that connect you to nature, science and culture. This exhibition reminds us that even the vast unknown of our oceans is not beyond reach when imagination and science work together.”

Designed to inspire explorers of all ages, Unseen Oceans is a family-friendly exhibition.

Members of the media are invited to experience Unseen Oceans ahead of the public opening during exclusive preview hours from October 21-24, 2025. To schedule access, please contact Katye Brought at KatyeBrought@WitteMuseum.org .

Admission Information:

Access to Unseen Oceans requires general admission plus a $6 special exhibition ticket. Museum members with Individual Plus, Family Plus, Explorer or Voyager memberships receive unlimited access to this and other special exhibitions.

The Witte Museum proudly participates in the Museums for All initiative, providing reduced admission for families receiving SNAP benefits. Guests with an EBT card can enjoy the museum for $3 per person.

Unseen Oceans is presented by Susan Naylor and the Will Smith Foundation with generous support from Mary West and Richard Traylor and the Mary Pat and Michael Bolner Exhibitions Endowment.

Unseen Oceans is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York (amnh.org).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit WitteMuseum.org.

About the Witte Museum:

Founded in 1926, the Witte Museum inspires people to shape the future of Texas through transformative and relevant experiences in nature, science and culture. Located on the banks of the San Antonio River in Brackenridge Park, it is consistently voted San Antonio’s top museum. Explore Texas history from the time of the dinosaurs to the First People to cowboys to modernday discoveries. Adventurers of all ages are invited to explore the Witte, where wonder awaits you. For more information, visit www.wittemuseum.org.

About the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH)

The American Museum of Natural History, founded in 1869 with a dual mission of scientific research and science education, is one of the world’s preeminent scientific, educational, and cultural institutions. The Museum encompasses more than 40 permanent exhibition halls, galleries for temporary exhibitions, the Rose Center for Earth and Space including the Hayden Planetarium, and the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. The Museum’s scientists draw on a world-class permanent collection of more than 30 million specimens and artifacts, some of which are billions of years old, and on one of the largest natural history libraries in the world. Through its Richard Gilder Graduate School, the Museum offers two of the only free-standing, degree-granting programs of their kind at any museum in the U.S.: the Ph.D. program in Comparative Biology and the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) Earth Science residency program. Visit amnh.org for more information