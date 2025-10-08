LNTH DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Lantheus

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Lantheus To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) and reminds investors of the November 10, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with misleading statements concerning the true state of Pylarify’s competitive position; notably, that Lantheus was not equipped to properly assess the pricing and competitive dynamics for Pylarify, risking Pylarify’s price point, revenue, and overall growth potential. These statements caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Lantheus’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

Investors began to question the veracity of Defendants’ public statements on May 7, 2025, when Lantheus reported its first quarter results below market expectations with Pylarify’s performance particularly falling short. Then, on August 6, 2025, Lantheus again announced disappointing results and significantly reduced growth expectations for Pylarify, which had fallen 8.3% year-over-year, and slashed fiscal year 2025 growth projections. Defendants attributed the losses to the ongoing competition, impacting Pylarify’s pricing dynamics.

Investors and analysts reacted promptly to Lantheus’ revelations. The price of Lantheus’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $72.83 per share on August 5, 2025, Lantheus’ stock price fell to $51.87 per share on August 6, 2025, a decline of about 28.8% in the span of one day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

