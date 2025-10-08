EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Announces Venza as Exclusive Sponsor of the 2025 Hotel Visionary Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces Venza , a leading technology provider in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance, is the exclusive sponsor of the 2025 Hotel Visionary Awards . The awards, celebrating its 20th anniversary, recognize excellence in innovation, partnership, and leadership within the hotel technology industry. Winners will be honored at a special banquet dinner during Hotel Technology Forum on Nov. 13th at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

"In today's digital-first hospitality landscape, innovation and security are two sides of the same coin. We're thrilled to welcome Venza as our exclusive sponsor of the Visionary Awards, as their expertise in cybersecurity and data protection is more critical than ever,” said Abigail Lorden, Vice President & Publisher of Hospitality Technology. “This partnership underscores our shared belief that true visionaries don't just create amazing guest experiences—they also fiercely protect them."

“VENZA is proud to serve as this year’s sponsor of the 2025 Hotel Visionary Awards,” said James Filsinger, CEO of VENZA. “For nearly two decades, these awards have showcased the leadership, creativity, and forward-thinking solutions that drive progress across our industry. At VENZA, we share that same spirit of innovation, guided by our mission to empower hoteliers with the cybersecurity, data protection, and compliance resources they need to not only survive, but thrive in an increasingly digital world. Our partnership with the Visionary Awards is an extension of our commitment to the industry—recognizing not only the leaders who embrace technology to enhance guest experience, but also those who understand that true innovation must be built on a foundation of trust, security, and resilience.”

The Hotel Visionary Awards honor hoteliers and technology vendors across various solution categories, as well as specialty categories such as Partnership, Rising Star, and Lifetime Achievement. The winners are selected for their groundbreaking technology initiatives and contributions to improving hotel operations and guest satisfaction.

Hotel Visionary Awards finalists were chosen by a panel of industry experts and members of HT’s Research Advisory Board. The winners will be revealed live during a special awards dinner at HTF.

For more information about the Hotel Visionary Awards or to register for HTF, please visit https://www.hoteltechforum.com .



