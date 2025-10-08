Triumph Steps Scales Proven Transformative Coaching Certification for Mental Health Professionals

Miami, Florida, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Steps, a leader in emotional literacy education, today announced the nationwide expansion of its Transformative Coaching Certification—a professional development program designed specifically for therapists, counselors, and coaches who seek to deepen their impact beyond traditional clinical systems.

This scalable certification equips licensed mental health professionals and certified coaches with Triumph Steps’ step-by-step framework to support clients’ emotional growth, purpose-driven decision-making, and long-term resilience. The training also offers a business-ready alternative for those seeking greater autonomy outside the constraints of insurance-based practice.

“Mental health professionals are exhausted by the administrative burdens of traditional care models,” said Beatriz Martinez-Peñalver, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Founder of Triumph Steps. “This certification gives them the tools—and the freedom—to return to their core purpose: creating meaningful transformation in people’s lives.”

The Triumph Steps Transformative Coaching Certification program is grounded in neuroscience and positive psychology and includes:

A flexible, trauma-informed coaching methodology based on emotional literacy principles

Ready-to-use client tools and guided exercises

Training on building a purpose-driven coaching practice outside managed care systems

Participants learn how to deliver high-impact coaching that addresses root causes of emotional challenges while fostering resilience, self-regulation, and long-term clarity in clients’ lives.

“This program is about reclaiming the reason so many professionals enter this field: to help people grow, heal, and thrive,” Martinez-Peñalver added.

The certification is open for enrollment nationwide. More information is available at https://triumphsteps.com/triumph-steps-coach-certification.

About Triumph Steps



Triumph Steps® was created as a step-by-step emotional literacy program that equips students, professionals, and communities with practical tools to manage stress, build resilience, and live with clarity and purpose.

Press inquiries

Triumph Steps

https://triumphsteps.com

Beatriz Martinez-Peñalver, L.M.H.C

info@triumphsteps.com

305-306-2779

2780 SW 37th Avenue

Suite 206

Miami, Florida 33133