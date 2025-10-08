Dina LaPolt, Entertainment Attorney, Activist and Industry Trailblazer, Releases Debut Book Street Smart: Succeeding in a Man’s World – OUT TODAY

Los Angeles, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Dina LaPolt, the powerhouse attorney, advocate, and founder of LaPolt Law, today releases her highly anticipated debut book, Street Smart: Succeeding in a Man’s World. Published by Burman Books Media, the book distills decades of LaPolt’s hard-won wisdom into a bold playbook for women who are navigating competitive industries, offering readers a blueprint for confidence, resilience, and leadership.

Drawing from her journey of founding and building her law firm, negotiating high-stakes deals, and championing creators’ rights on Capitol Hill, Street Smart shares LaPolt’s insights on defusing emotional triggers, sharpening instincts, building credibility, and turning even the toughest setbacks into stepping stones for success. Candid and uncompromising, the book combines personal stories with practical advice to empower readers to take control of their path forward.

“Writing this book is my way of putting everything I’ve learned—the battles, the breakthroughs, the strategies—into the hands of women who are ready to rise,” said LaPolt. “It’s about owning your power, breaking through the barriers, and succeeding on your own terms.”





(Photo credit: KTLA. Watch part of Dina's KTLA interview about Street Smart here.)

Early praise underscores the book’s impact:

“Dina LaPolt is the embodiment of being street smart—fearless, innovative, and unapologetically bold,” said rocker and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett. “Anyone looking to break through barriers and succeed, in even the toughest of industries, could learn a thing or two from her.”

“Street Smart proves why Dina LaPolt is the queen of tough love and unstoppable grit,” said Shirley Halperin, Co-Editor-in-Chief of Rolling Stone. “This is more than a book; it’s a blueprint for anyone who wants to succeed on their own terms while learning from one of the sharpest minds in entertainment law.”

“To say Dina is one of a kind would be a huge understatement. Now you can learn the secrets of her success and her most important life lessons.” — Donald Passman, attorney, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.

The release of Street Smart: Succeeding in a Man’s World falls under LaPolt Media, the new content and production venture led by Chief Media Officer Samantha Bullock. LaPolt Media projects include The Stiletto Room, a podcast featuring unfiltered conversations with trailblazing creatives and cultural disruptors. While expanding into publishing and media, Dina LaPolt’s law practice remains her main focus and passion.

Dina LaPolt is the founder and owner of LaPolt Law, P.C., one of the most influential entertainment law firms in the industry—and the only firm of its stature solely owned by a female attorney. Based in Los Angeles, she is a powerhouse in entertainment and intellectual property law, representing global superstars across music, film, television, and fashion. An activist at heart, LaPolt is widely recognized for co-founding Songwriters of North America (SONA) and helping to pass the landmark 2018 Music Modernization Act.

She is currently championing the Restoring Artistic Protection (RAP) Act in the House of Representatives, legislation that would prevent prosecutors from using artists’ lyrics against them in court absent other evidence—building on her work with California’s Decriminalizing Creative Expression Act, which she also helped advance. At the same time, LaPolt is advocating for the No Fakes Act in both chambers of Congress, groundbreaking legislation that would establish, for the first time at the federal level, a property right in an individual’s voice and likeness—creating historic protections against unauthorized deepfakes.

She has been named one of Billboard’s Executives of the Year, inducted into their Women in Music Hall of Fame, and is a fixture on Billboard’s Power 100 and Variety’s Legal Impact Report.

Street Smart: Succeeding in a Man’s World is available now in print, digital, and audiobook formats at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo, via Kindle and Audible, and all major book retailers.

