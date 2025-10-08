Virginia Credit Union to Open New Chesterfield County Branch

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union will open a new branch in Chesterfield County later this month near the Chesterfield County courthouse and government center. Tentatively scheduled to open October 20, the 3,500-square-foot branch will be located in the new Courthouse Landing development and will replace the existing VACU branch on Public Safety Way, which is located less than a mile away.

"Branch locations are a vital way we serve members and strengthen our connection to the communities where they live and work," said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley. "At VACU, we're proud to deliver a member experience that features not only best-in-class digital banking solutions but also the reassurance, convenience, and peace of mind that comes from having a nearby branch with knowledgeable staff ready to help."

The new branch will feature the latest technology and offer a banking experience focused on fostering meaningful consultations between members and VACU's trusted staff.

Members can also choose to conduct transactions through state-of-the-art advanced multifunction ATMs. These machines offer unmatched convenience and flexibility, including the ability to withdraw the exact dollar amount needed with bills as low as $1, make payments on cards and loans, and transfer funds between accounts.

The branch will employ a staff of six, and members will be able to consult one-on-one with lending and mortgage experts, investment and retirement professionals, and insurance specialists. The branch's three drive-thru lanes will be equipped with advanced multifunction ATMs to maximize functionality and flexibility for members.

This branch will mark the seventh VACU branch to have opened or relocated in the past three years, reflecting the credit union's commitment to meeting members where they are. The credit union plans to open its 39th branch in early 2026 in the town of Blacksburg near the Virginia Tech campus.

“Our branches serve as an important connection not only to our members but also to our communities,” said VACU Executive Vice President of Member Services Tim Kelly. “We’re proud to serve dynamic, thriving communities, and our investment in expanding and modernizing our branch network is an investment in the continued success of those communities.”

Through signage, in-branch communications, and emails, VACU members have been informed of the planned closing of the current branch at 6737 Public Safety Way, Chesterfield, once the new Courthouse Landing branch opens. The address for the new Courthouse Landing branch will be 6700 Courthouse Landing Lane, Chesterfield.

