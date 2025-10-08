The Goddard School Accelerates Growth with 60 New Franchise Agreements Signed in 2025

King of Prussia, PA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), manager of The Goddard School ® franchise system, has signed 60 new franchise agreements year-to-date and is expanding into new markets with its first location in Utah and a site in Brooklyn, New York, both slated to open in 2026. More than half of the agreements come from existing franchisees, underscoring their confidence in the brand, while 24 first-time owners are joining the system, demonstrating continued momentum with new entrepreneurs becoming part of the Goddard School network.

The Goddard School franchise model is designed for individuals to build thriving schools with strong unit economics and consistent performance benchmarks across its national network. The company is actively seeking expansion in high-demand states such as California, Texas and Florida, as well as in metro areas including Detroit, Minneapolis and Phoenix. The Goddard School is on pace to surpass last year’s openings, further strengthening its national footprint. This growth underscores the strength of its development pipeline and the confidence of new franchise partners to meet the ongoing need for high-quality early childhood education.

“What sets The Goddard School apart is the ability to build a thriving business with consistent performance while making a lasting difference for children and their families. It’s this balance of purpose and performance that continues to attract both new and multi-unit franchisees to our system,” said Tim Linderman, senior vice president and chief growth officer, GSL. “For entrepreneurs, the combination of a proven franchise model, industry-leading support, and prime territory availability in markets from coast to coast is extremely attractive.”

With more than 660 schools open across 37 states and Washington, DC, serving nearly 100,000 children, the brand’s performance continues to be recognized across the franchise industry. In 2025, GSL was honored for the third consecutive year with the TopScore FUND Award, an annual recognition celebrating brands that exemplify performance excellence and lender friendliness, and was included in Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises, the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® and the Franchise Times Top 400®. The Goddard School is the highest-ranking childcare and early childhood education provider in the Franchise Times 400® – an annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

Individuals ready to build a purpose-driven and financially successful business with lasting impact can explore franchise opportunities at goddardschoolfranchise.com. Commercial real estate professionals with prime locations can connect with GSL’s franchise development team to bring high-quality early childhood education to their communities.

###

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#55 in the 2025 Franchise 500) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#58 in the 2025 Top 400). Additionally, Goddard Systems is included in Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 660 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

Attachment