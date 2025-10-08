SmartBarrel and Plexxis Join Forces to Eliminate Payroll Chaos and Time-Tracking Errors for Subcontractors

MIAMI, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBarrel , the construction industry’s AI-powered biometric time-tracking solution, announced a native integration with Plexxis , the subcontractor-focused construction Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). The integration captures facially verified clock-ins from the field, aligns hours to Plexxis activity codes, and syncs approved time directly into Labor Time Logs, ending duplicate entry, cutting payroll disputes, and giving subcontractors real-time cost accuracy.

For years, subcontractors have wrestled with paper timesheets, buddy-punching, and delayed reporting, creating payroll bottlenecks and eroding cost control. SmartBarrel fixes the problem at the source with AI-based facial verification on rugged jobsite devices and a simple kiosk app. By flowing that verified data directly into Plexxis, contractors eliminate errors, save admin hours, and gain clear visibility into job costs while work is underway.

“​​Every subcontractor we talk to says the same thing: they’re buried under paper timesheets, chasing down hours, and fighting payroll disputes after the fact. The industry has lived with these inefficiencies for decades,” said Albert Bou Fadel , Founder and CEO of SmartBarrel. “By having facially verified timesheets that flow directly into Plexxis, we’re cutting out the noise. Contractors finally get labor data they can trust, live, accurate, and tied to real job costing. That means fewer disputes, faster payroll, and the ability to manage projects with confidence in real time.”

Purpose-built for specialty trades, Plexxis unites estimating, project management, accounting, and field operations in a single platform. With SmartBarrel feeding verified timesheets directly into that backbone, subcontractors gain a continuous, end-to-end view from crew check-ins to payroll.

“Subcontractors lose thousands of hours and dollars annually because labor data comes in late, incomplete, or wrong. Finance teams waste days reconciling numbers instead of driving the business forward. This integration flips the script. Verified hours flow straight into Plexxis, already aligned with activity codes, so subs stop chasing timesheets and start making decisions based on live numbers. It’s a change the entire industry needs, speed and certainty in the same system,” said Chad Pearson , Director, Plexxis Software.

SmartBarrel automatically syncs employees, jobs, subsections, and activity codes from Plexxis. Workers clock in and out on SmartBarrel’s device or kiosk app, where AI-powered facial verification ensures accuracy and accountability. Supervisors review, assign cost codes, and approve hours, which then sync directly into Plexxis, streamlining payroll and locking in job-cost precision without double entry.

The SmartBarrel + Plexxis integration is available now. To see the workflow in action and book a demo, visit smartbarrel.io/integrations/plexxis .

About SmartBarrel

SmartBarrel is a no-fraud, no bullsh*t, excuse-free, and easy-to-use time-tracking solution for contractors. Our innovative hardware and software solution uses AI-powered biometric facial verification to verify employees, providing accurate and reliable data while eliminating errors, payroll disputes, and compliance issues. The platform provides real-time check-in/check-out data for employee hours to keep payroll and job costing on track, giving contractors the ability to automate labor hour collection, verify headcount, control access, ensure safety and productivity, and access relevant insights and data. Learn more at SmartBarrel.io .

About Plexxis

Plexxis Software delivers live connected intelligence to subcontractors by uniting accounting, payroll, project management, estimating and mobile apps. One system! One team! 100% for the trades!

Media Contact:

Ana Uribe

ana.u@smartbarrel.io

(877) 727-5565 ext. 152