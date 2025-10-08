Bigbank AS Extended the Term of the Supervisory Board Member

On 7 October 2025, the shareholders of Bigbank AS resolved to extend the term of office of Jaan Liitmäe as a member of the Supervisory Board for an additional two years, from 23 October 2025 to 22 October 2027.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 August 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.2 billion euros, with equity of 288 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 176,000 active customers and employs more than 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

