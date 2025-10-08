Building & Construction Materials Market Size to Cross USD 3.90 Trillion by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global building and construction materials market size was estimated at USD 2.19 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.90 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The Rising urbanization and infrastructure development worldwide is driving increased demand for construction materials, fueling market growth.

Building And Construction Materials Overview

The building & construction materials market covers a broad spectrum of products used in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, shaped by evolving design standards, urban expansion, and sustainability goals. Growth is increasingly influenced by government policies that encourage environmentally responsible construction practices and the adoption of energy efficient materials. Traditional products like concrete, cement, steel, and aggregates remain foundational, but there is rising interest in alternatives such as recycled composites, engineered wood, and low-emission cement blends. At the same time, advancements in modular construction, digital design tools, and smart material technologies are transforming how projects are planned and executed, improving efficiency and reducing waste. Supply chains are also adopting to changing demand patterns and regional development priorities, creating opportunities for manufacturers focused on innovation, durability, and eco-friendly performance.

Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific building and construction materials market size was valued at USD 1.20 trillion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.15 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.00% from 2025 to 2034.

The Asia Pacific building and construction materials market held the largest share of 55% of the global market in 2024.

By material type, the concrete segment dominated the market in 2024. The concrete segment held a 60% share in the market in 2024.

By application, the residential construction segment dominated the market in 2024. The residential construction segment held a 45% share in the market in 2024.

Building & Construction Materials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size in 2026 USD 2.46 Trillion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 3.90 Trillion Growth rate CAGR of 5.95% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Segments covered By Material Type, By Application, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia, UAE; Kuwait, Oman; Qatar Key companies profiled Saint-Gobain, LafargeHolcim, China National Building Material Group (CNBM) ,



CRH plc , Daikin Industries , Owens Corning, ArcelorMittal , Sika AG , Knauf Insulation , Ferguson plc , Breedon Group , James Hardie Industries , Vulcan Materials Company , Martin Marietta Materials, ABC Supply Co., Inc. , RPM International Inc. , USG Corporation, Boral Limited , Kingspan Group , BASF SE

Here Are Some Of The Top Products In Building & Construction Materials Market

Cement- Fundamental binding material in concrete and mortar; essential for all construction. Ready-Mix Concrete- Pre-mixed concrete used in structural components, foundations, and infrastructure. Aggregates- Crushed stone, sand, and gravel used in concrete production and road base. Insulation Materials- Fiberglass, mineral wool, foam—improve energy efficiency and thermal comfort. Steel/Reinforcement Bars- Used for structural strength in buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. Glass & Glazing- Architectural glass for windows, facades, and interior partitions. Drywall/Gypsum Board- Interior wall and ceiling finishing material; fast and cost-effective. Construction Chemicals- Adhesives, sealants, concrete admixtures, waterproofing solutions. Roofing Materials- Shingles, membranes, and tiles protecting buildings from weather elements. HVAC Systems- Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units for indoor climate control.

What Are The Major Trends In The Building & Construction Materials Market?

Growing emphasis on sustainable and low carbon materials, including recycled composites and bio-based alternatives.

Rising use of prefabrication, modular construction, and off-site manufacturing to improve efficiency and reduce waste.

Integration of digital technologies such as building information modelling (BIM), IoT, and smart materials to optimize design, construction, and performance.

Focus or circular economy and material reuse, encouraging recycling and reclamation within supply chains.

Demand for materials offering enhanced performance thermal, acoustic, durability, and resilience driving innovation in material science.



How Does AI Influence The Growth Of The Building & Construction Materials Market In 2025?

In 2025, AI poised to amplify growth in the building & construction materials market by enabling smarter material innovation, streamlined project planning, and enhanced operational efficiency. Through AI powered design tools and integration with BIM, materials can be tailored more precisely for performance, sustainability, and resilience rather than recycling on trial and error experimentation. AI also supports optimized supply chains and logistics improving demand forecasting, inventory management, and delivery scheduling to reduce waste and cost in material distribution. Furthermore, AI contributes to lifecycle assessment and predictive maintenance by modelling material degradation and environmental impact, which encourages longer lasting products and eco-friendly choices. Altogether, these capabilities strength efficiency, innovation, and sustainability in the sector, boosting demand for advanced, AI integrated construction materials.

Building & Construction Materials Market Growth Factors

Is Sustainable Construction Shaping Material Demand?

Global attention on greener infrastructure is pushing builders to use low emission cement, recycled aggregates, and bio based materials. Organizations such as the UN Environment Programme have highlighted the construction sector’s environmental impact, encouraging policies and investments that favour cleaner material choices.

Are Urban Revitalization Projects Driving New Material Needs?

City development efforts are increasing demand for materials that support resilient housing, transit systems, and public infrastructure. Gaining urban areas are being upgraded with modern, durable, and energy efficient construction solutions to handle population pressures and climate challenges.

Market Opportunity

Is Sustainable Construction The Future Of Building Materials?

The growing emphasis on sustainability is reshaping the market. Governments and organizations worldwide are promoting eco-friendly construction practices, leading to increased demand for materials like recycled aggregates, low-carbon cement, and bio based alternatives. This shift not only addresses environmental concerns but also aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints in the construction industry. As a result, companies are investing in research and development to create innovative materials that meet these sustainability standards. This trend is expected to continue driving growth in the market as the construction sector moves towards greener solutions.

Can Technological Advancements Revolutionize Material Usage?

Advancements in technology are significantly influencing the market. The adoption of digital tools like building information modelling (BIM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enhancing the efficiency and precision of construction projects. These technologies, enable better planning, design, and management, leading to optimized material usage and reduced waste. Additionally, innovations such as 3D printing are allowing for the creation of complex structures with customized materials, further expanding the possibilities in construction. As these technologies evolve, they are expected to offer new opportunities for growth and transformation in the building & construction materials market.

Limitations In The Building & Construction Materials Market

Delays in raw material procurement and delivery can increase costs and affect project timelines, challenging companies to maintain efficiency and competitiveness.

Inconsistent material quality can lead to structural issues and safety risks, making, making stringent testing and quality assurance essential for industry reliability.

Building & Construction Materials Market Segments Insights

Material Type Insights

Why Is Concrete Segment Dominating Building & Construction Materials Market?

The concrete segment dominated the market in 2024. Concrete’s dominance stems from its unparalleled strength, durability, and versatility, making it the preferred choice for a wide range of construction applications. Its adaptability allows or use in everything from foundational structures to decorative elements, catering to both residential and commercial projects. The material’s cost-effectiveness, coupled with advancements in mix designs and additives, has further cemented its position at the forefront of the industry. As urbanization accelerates and infrastructure demands increase, concrete’s role in shaping the built environment remains indispensable.

The wood and engineered wood segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. This surge is attributed to the growing preference for sustainable and renewable building materials. Engineered wood products, such as cross laminated timber and glulam, offer enhanced strength and stability, making them suitable for mid-rise and high rise constructions. Their lighter weight compared to traditional materials reduces transportation costs and simplifies handling on-site. Additionally, the aesthetic appeal and natural insulation properties of wood contribute to energy-efficient designs and healthier living spaces.

Application Insights

Why Did The Residential Construction Segment Dominated The Building & Construction Materials Market?

The residential construction segment captured a large portion of the market in 2024. This dominance is driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing demand for personalized living spaces. The shift towards smaller, more efficient homes, coupled with advancements in construction technologies, has made residential projects more accessible and cost-effective. Government incentives and favourable financing options have also played a pivotal role in stimulating the housing market. As the global population continues to expand, the need for sustainable and affordable housing solutions propels the residential construction sector forward.

The infrastructure buildings segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. This growth is fuelled by substantial investment in public infrastructure projects, including transportation, networks, utilities, and civic buildings. The emphasis on sustainable and resilient infrastructure to withstand environmental challenges has led to the adoption of advanced materials and construction techniques. Urbanization and the need for modernized infrastructure to support growing populations further drive demand in this segment. Collaborations between governments and private entities are accelerating the development of large scale infrastructure projects, ensuring long term economic growth and societal benefits.

Regional Insights

Why Is Asia Pacific Dominating The Building & Construction Materials Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the global building & construction materials market in 2024, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding infrastructure projects, and robust economic growth. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in residential, commercial, and transportation infrastructure, fuelling demand for construction materials. Additionally, the region’s focus on sustainable building practices and green materials is shaping market dynamics. The Asia Pacific market’s dominance is further investments in the construction sector. This combination of factors positions Asia pacific as a central hub for the building and construction materials industry.

India stands as a significant contributor to the Asia Pacific construction materials market, driven by its rapid urbanization and large scale infrastructure projects. The northern and western regions, particularly Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, dominate the market due to their concentration of metropolitan areas and established supply chain networks. The government’s push for affordable housing and infrastructure development, along with increasing investments in sustainable construction, are propelling the demand for construction materials.

Why Is North America The Fastest-Growing Region In The Building & Construction Materials Market?

North America is experiencing rapid growth in the building & construction materials market during the forecast period, driven by significant infrastructure investments, technological advancements, and a shift towards sustainable construction practices. Governments are allocating substantial funds to modernize infrastructure, including transportation networks, energy systems, and urban development projects. Technologies such as 3D printing, modular construction, and smart building materials are gaining traction, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on using eco-friendly materials and adopting green building standards to meet environmental goals. These factors collectively contribute to North America’s dynamic and expanding building & construction materials.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Recent Developments

In October 2025 , Saint-Gobain, a global leader in construction materials, has unveiled a strategic roadmap for 2026-2030. Committing approximately € 12 billion to investments and acquisitions. The company aims to enhance its presence in high growth regions such as North America and Asia Pacific, targeting nearly 60% of sales from these areas in the long term. This initiative underscores Saint-Gobain’s commitment to sustainable growth and innovation in the building materials sector.

, Saint-Gobain, a global leader in construction materials, has unveiled a strategic roadmap for 2026-2030. Committing approximately € 12 billion to investments and acquisitions. The company aims to enhance its presence in high growth regions such as North America and Asia Pacific, targeting nearly 60% of sales from these areas in the long term. This initiative underscores Saint-Gobain’s commitment to sustainable growth and innovation in the building materials sector. In October 2025, fire safety remains a critical issue in the building materials market, specially following the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Insurance premiums for fire coverage in UK buildings have surged, leading to increased costs for building owners and tenants. Efforts to remediate hazardous buildings have been slow, with fewer than half of identified at risk buildings formally addressed by August 2024. This situation highlights the ongoing challenges in ensuring fire safety within the construction industry.

Building & Construction Materials Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Building & Construction Materials Market

By Material Type

Cement

Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) Sulfate-Resistant Cement White Cement Rapid Hardening Cement

Concrete

Ready-Mix Concrete Precast Concrete Prestressed Concrete High-Performance Concrete Lightweight Concrete

Aggregates

Crushed Stone Sand Gravel Recycled Aggregates

Steel

Structural Steel Reinforcement Steel Stainless Steel Alloy Steel Galvanized Steel

Wood & Engineered Wood

Softwood Hardwood Laminated Veneer Lumber Cross-Laminated Timber

Glass

Float Glass Tempered Glass Laminated Glass Insulated Glass Units Low-E Glass

Plastics

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polycarbonate Polyethylene Polystyrene Acrylic

Masonry

Bricks Concrete Blocks Stone Mortar Tiles

Roofing Materials

Asphalt Shingles Metal Roofing Clay Tiles Concrete Tiles Green Roof Systems

Insulation Materials

Fiberglass Insulation Mineral Wool Insulation Spray Foam Insulation Rigid Foam Insulation Reflective or Radiant Barrier Insulation

Flooring Materials

Ceramic Tiles Vinyl Flooring Wood Flooring Carpet Laminate Flooring

Paints & Coatings

Interior Paints Exterior Paints Industrial Coatings Anti-Corrosion Coatings Fire-Resistant Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Construction Adhesives Silicone Sealants Polyurethane Sealants Acrylic Sealants Butyl Rubber Sealants

Fasteners

Nails Screws Bolts Anchors Rivets

Pipes & Fittings

PVC Pipes Copper Pipes Steel Pipes Pipe Fittings Valves

Waterproofing Materials

Bituminous Membranes Liquid Waterproofing Membranes Cementitious Waterproofing Polyurethane Membranes EPDM Membranes



By Application

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Infrastructure (roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, railways)

Institutional Buildings (schools, hospitals, government)

Agricultural Buildings (barns, silos, greenhouses)

Recreational Facilities (sports arenas, parks, swimming pools)

Environmental Infrastructure (water & sewage treatment, recycling centers)

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



