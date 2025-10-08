Habibi Plz Streetwear Brand Proudly Announces First Middle East Showcase





Mohamed Farid

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arab/SWANA streetwear brand Habibi Plz proudly announces its first Middle East showcase this fall in Doha , following rapid international success in New York City, Montreal, and Toronto. Founded in 2023 by cultural entrepreneur Mohamed (Moe) Farid, the bilingual label has grown from a cultural experiment into a global movement, blending Arabic calligraphy, bilingual slogans, and identity-driven stories to celebrate Arab heritage and diaspora identity.

In its first two years, the label generated more than $250,000 in revenue and reinvested over $50,000 into community programs, supporting Arab and SWANA youth, humanitarian initiatives in Palestine and Lebanon, and projects focused on mental health and HIV awareness. Farid emphasizes that the brand’s purpose extends beyond numbers, aiming to spark conversations around identity, heritage, and belonging in the diaspora.

“It’s not just about apparel,” said Farid, Founder and Creative Director. “Every collection is a statement of pride, designed to make Arab identity visible where it is often overlooked or misrepresented.”

Pop-ups in Toronto and Montreal have drawn long queues, with oversized fans, embroidered Habibi caps, and hoodies stitched with Arabic script selling out within hours. The Soul Collection, inspired by the Arabic concept of nafs (soul/self), centers on mental health affirmations. Other collections such as Asala (Authenticity) and Soumood (Resilience), highlight heritage and strength, while accessories like the Habibi Fan have become cult symbols across the diaspora.

Farid’s journey spans over 15 years of youth leadership and the creative economy. He co-founded The Youth Company, Qatar’s first youth-led social enterprise, launching over 360 projects for hundreds of thousands of young people. Later, he contributed to cultural collaborations at Qatar Museums, bridging Arab movements with North America.

Friends and colleagues confirm that Farid thrives at the intersection of culture, fashion, and social change. Habibi Plz elevates that work onto a global stage, combining streetwear with a cultural mission. Limited releases go viral online, embraced by Arab and SWANA youth who see their identity reflected in each drop. At the same time, its give-back model ensures growth translates into tangible community support.

Habibi Plz is positioning itself not just as a trend-driven label, but as a cultural movement reshaping how Arab identity is represented and celebrated worldwide.

