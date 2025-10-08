SCHMID Group Expands Advanced Packaging Portfolio to Power the AI Era

FREUDENSTADT, Germany, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHMID Group, a leading global provider of equipment and solutions for the electronics industry, announces a major expansion of its product portfolio to meet the surging demand for two types of products: Advanced packaging substrates and high-performance server boards, in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The AI revolution is reshaping the semiconductor landscape. Global industry analysts project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10% for the semiconductor and Advanced Packaging sector over the next 5 years. Market leaders such as TSMC and NVIDIA are driving innovation in chipmaking and pushing for new Advanced Packaging strategies.

At the same time, the tradionell PCB industry is projected to grow at an 8% CAGR, with the strongest momentum in AI server boards (CAGR of about 20%). IC-Substrates are expected to expand with a 15% CAGR, propelled by miniaturization trends and the need for new interconnect technologies.

SCHMID expanded its Equipment Portfolio

To address these growth markets, SCHMID has broadened its InfinityLine product family:

The existing InfinityLine H+ remains SCHMID’s top-selling equipment and continues to grow strongly in line with the market.

remains SCHMID’s top-selling equipment and continues to grow strongly in line with the market. The existing InfinityLine V+ meets the demands for increasingly complex high-end PCBs.

meets the demands for increasingly complex high-end PCBs. The new InfinityLine C+ is on the way to becoming SCHMID’s second-largest revenue contributor.

is on the way to becoming SCHMID’s second-largest revenue contributor. The new InfinityLine L+ , a Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) solution for panel-level substrates and

, a Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) solution for panel-level substrates and The new InfinityLine P+, SCHMID’s next-generation single panel plating equipment, both to be launched in late 2025, are required to realize next generation substrate and AI-Server-PCB requirements.



With the existing product lines and the newly developed and introduced production equipment, SCHMID is positioned as a leader in enabling next-generation package substrates and AI-server PCBs with a now even broader product portfolio.

Enabling Next-Generation Substrates

Beyond the InfinityLine product family, SCHMID is driving technology leadership with:

SCHMID QuantumLine and SCHMID-AVACO Plasma Equipment , enabling high-yield glass core substrate production.

and , enabling high-yield glass core substrate production. SCHMID ET-Board technology, supporting Cu-damascene manufacturing at panel level to deliver miniaturization at scale.

As AI companies increasingly demand Chip-on-Wafer-on-PCB (CoWoP) solutions, SCHMID is uniquely positioned to deliver best-in-class yield and the lowest cost of ownership across the industry.

Strong Outlook

With its expanded product portfolio and strong positioning in high-growth markets, SCHMID expects 2025 to remain a transition year. From 2026 onwards, the company anticipates above-market growth, particularly with its AI-driven product lines. These segments are projected to deliver disproportionate growth in 2026 and 2027, establishing themselves as the primary drivers of SCHMID’s overall revenue expansion.

Executive Statement

“The AI era is fundamentally transforming the electronics and semiconductor industries. SCHMID is proud to provide the critical technologies that enable glass core substrates, panel-level Cu damascene, and manufacturing solutions for next-generation AI-server boards. With our expanded InfinityLine portfolio, we are ready to lead this transformation together with our customers,” said Christian Schmid, CEO of SCHMID Group.

About the SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing solutions for the high-tech industry in the fields of electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems. SCHMID N.V. and Gebr. SCHMID GmbH are headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and production facilities at multiple locations, including Germany and China, along with several global sales and service locations. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for a variety of industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components ensure cutting-edge technology, high yields at low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability through environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit: www.schmid-group.com

