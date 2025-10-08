Medicare Now Reimbursing for EnteroTrack’s Esophageal String Test®, Expanding Access to Patients with Eosinophilic Esophagitis

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnteroTrack LLC announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is paying for the company’s Esophageal String Test® (EST), marking a major milestone in access for patients living with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic inflammatory condition of the esophagus.

The decision means that Medicare beneficiaries can now receive coverage for the EST, which provides a non-endoscopic, minimally invasive method to monitor esophageal inflammation. The test enables clinicians to track disease activity without the need for repeated sedated endoscopies, which are costly, burdensome, and carry procedural risks.

“Medicare coverage for the Esophageal String Test is a critical step forward for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis,” said Mary Jo Strobel, Executive Director of the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED). “Many individuals with EoE require ongoing monitoring, and having access to a less invasive option not only eases the patient burden but also helps ensure timely, effective management of this chronic disease.”

Dr. John Leung, Founder and CEO of Boston Specialists, confirms: “It is great news for our EoE community! More patients can get access to this minimally-invasive way to monitor disease activity.”

EoE affects more than 500,000 patients in the United States, many of whom require frequent monitoring to guide treatment decisions. Traditional endoscopies can cost several thousand dollars per procedure. By contrast, the EST offers physicians an office-based solution that collects esophageal samples with a simple swallowed string.

“Coverage by Medicare is a critical validation of the EST and its role in improving outcomes for patients while reducing costs for the healthcare system,” said Robin Shandas, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of EnteroTrack. “This decision paves the way for broader adoption across payers, providers, and patients nationwide.”

The EST is billed under PLA CPT Code 0095U (Z-code Z0501) and is listed on the Medicare Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule at $771.98. EnteroTrack is also actively engaging with commercial payers to expand coverage beyond Medicare.

About EnteroTrack

EnteroTrack, LLC is a fast-growing startup pioneering non-endoscopic technologies to detect, monitor, and understand diseases of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The company’s Esophageal String Test® (EST) provides a minimally invasive way to collect samples directly from the esophagus for laboratory analysis. EnteroTrack’s mission is to revolutionize the screening and management of conditions such as eosinophilic esophagitis, Barrett’s esophagus, and other upper GI disorders through innovative, patient-friendly solutions.