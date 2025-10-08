One Ocean Foundation and Electroneum joint project nominated for “Award of Excellence 2025” by Premio Aretè

The world’s greenest blockchain collaborates with global Foundation to deliver verifiable donations and tokenized tracking of sustainable practices

MILAN, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electroneum, the next-generation, energy-efficient Layer 1 blockchain, today announced a strategic partnership with One Ocean Foundation, a leading non-profit,dedicated to ocean regeneration.

One Ocean Foundation is dedicated to the protection and regeneration of marine ecosystems, working alongside high-profile international partners to deliver projects of measurable impact. Among these are the Blue Forest Project, supported by Pirelli and Giorgio Armani, and the Canyon of Caprera Project, supported by the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative.

The collaboration will leverage Electroneum’s ultra-low-energy blockchain to deliver verifiable donation channels and tokenized tracking of sustainable practices, reinforcing the blockchain’s role in driving transparency and accountability for environmental action.

“We chose to partner with Electroneum because it is one of the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly blockchains in the world,” said Jan Pachner, Secretary General of One Ocean Foundation. “With this partnership, we aim to show that technology and ocean protection can go hand in hand, opening innovative ways to engage audiences beyond our traditional community. Ocean conservation is a shared responsibility, and technology can serve as a powerful ally.”

This new partnership will also pave the way for the development of multiple impactful projects, one of which has already been shortlisted for the Premio Aretè 2025 – Award of Excellence, winner of the award will be announced on October 10th. The details of this project will be revealed on October 28th in Milan during an exclusive event.

Now in its XXII Edition, held at Bocconi University during the CSR and Social Innovation Fair, the Award celebrates initiatives that embody the intersection of technology, innovation, and social responsibility.

Over more than two decades, Premio Aretè has recognized outstanding contributions across business, media, and culture, shaping a new narrative of sustainability through projects with concrete and forward-looking impact.

This announcement comes as Electroneum officially launches Electroneum 2.0, a revitalized ecosystem built on years of innovation and global adoption. Known for its pioneering milestones, including the world’s first blockchain smartphone and the onboarding of millions of users worldwide, Electroneum has evolved into a developer-friendly Layer 1 offering ultra-low transaction fees and energy consumption levels even lower than Proof of Stake networks.

By combining this infrastructure with One Ocean Foundation’s scientific research, arts projects, and global projects, the partnership will bring unprecedented transparency and efficiency to environmental funding and reporting.

“We’ve worked hard to become the greenest blockchain solution in the world whilst still being one of the fastest, and we are celebrating this by partnering with the OneOcean Foundation on a number of upcoming projects,” said Richard Ells, CEO of Electroneum. “We are excited to work with them on verifiable donation channels where supporters can see exactly how funds are allocated to ocean projects and to allow the tokenisation and tracking of sustainable practices. This will clearly demonstrate the power of blockchain to aid transparency and veracity.”

The partnership with One Ocean Foundation will enable donors and organizations to track contributions in real time, ensuring funds are directed effectively toward marine conservation and regeneration projects. It will also create a framework for the tokenization of sustainable practices, empowering businesses and individuals to validate and showcase their environmental commitments as part of a nature-positive blue economy.

Beyond environmental initiatives, Electroneum’s commitment to social impact is long established. Its flagship CSR platform, AnyTask.com, has provided thousands of underprivileged freelancers in emerging markets with access to the global digital economy. Combined with its green blockchain infrastructure, Electroneum continues to demonstrate how blockchain technology can support both people and the planet.

With Electroneum 2.0, the blockchain is positioning itself as a sustainable, accessible, and socially responsible alternative for builders, creators, and communities worldwide. By pairing its innovative infrastructure with meaningful partnerships, Electroneum is shaping a future where blockchain delivers tangible, real-world impact.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a next-generation, energy-efficient Layer 1 blockchain built on years of innovation and adoption, now relaunched as Electroneum 2.0. With ultra-low energy consumption, extremely low transaction fees, and a mission-driven focus on accessibility and sustainability, Electroneum empowers builders, creators, and communities worldwide. From pioneering the first crypto mining phone to launching smart contract capabilities and global CSR initiatives, Electroneum continues to redefine blockchain’s role in driving real-world impact.

Learn more: Electroneum.com

Follow on X: x.com/electroneum



About One Ocean Foundation

Founded in 2018, One Ocean Foundation is a non-profit organization that promotes the blue economy through nature-positive solutions. Guided by an international scientific committee, the Foundation develops evidence-based projects that generate concrete impact for the protection and regeneration of marine ecosystems. By engaging businesses and the financial sector in the sustainability dialogue, it fosters effective and long-lasting partnerships, acting as a catalyst for real change for future generations.

Learn more: 1ocean.org

