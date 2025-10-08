SCHMID GROUP ships first InfinityLine P+ Panel-Level Plating System  A Breakthrough in Integrated Plating Technology

FREUDENSTADT, Germany , Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHMID Group (NASDAQ: SHMD), a leading global provider of equipment and solutions for the electronics industry, today announced the shipment of its first InfinityLine P+ system – a newly developed panel-level plating equipment with integrated photoresist stripping. With this innovation, SCHMID is offering a modern, efficient, and low-maintenance alternative to Advanced Substrate and Panel Level Packaging manufacturers.

A New Era in Panel-Level Plating

The InfinityLine P+ is a touch-free, double-sided vertical cluster plating system, configurable with multiple plating, pre-treatment, cleaning, and rinsing modules. Each plating chamber integrates pre-acid-dip, plating and post-rinse sequences. Segmented and moveable anodes enable uniform control of copper distribution across the panel. Novel DI-water-cooled, titanium contacts ensure reliable operation even on extremely thin seed layers.

Unlike competing systems, the InfinityLine P+ integrates photoresist stripping directly into the plating workflow, minimizing handling, transfer steps, and tool-to-tool transitions. The result is a more compact, efficient, and low-maintenance architecture that reduces both operating and capital costs.

The InfinityLine P+ system is ideally positioned to compete and win against existing plating equipment solutions in dynamic manufacturing environments with frequent design changes, thin seed layers, or stringent process integration requirements.

Technical Highlights & Customer Benefits

Touch-free panel handling to avoid contamination and mechanical impacts.

to avoid contamination and mechanical impacts. Segmented, moveable anodes for uniform copper distribution control.

for uniform copper distribution control. DI-water-cooled, titanium contacts , sealed and maintenance-free, suitable for seed layers down to 200 nm (depending on current density).

, sealed and maintenance-free, suitable for seed layers down to 200 nm (depending on current density). Integrated photoresist stripping , eliminating the need for separate stripping equipment.

, eliminating the need for separate stripping equipment. Full Industry 4.0 compatibility , AGV and OHT-ready logistics, web-based HMI, and MES connectivity.

, AGV and OHT-ready logistics, web-based HMI, and MES connectivity. Seamless integration with other SCHMID systems (H+, V+, C+, etc.), enabling modular growth and flexible layouts.

Together, these features deliver higher equipment uptime, reduced footprint, shorter process chains, and lower total cost of ownership.

Executive Statement

“The shipment of our first InfinityLine P+ marks a significant milestone in the evolution of plating technology. Our vision was to create a system that unites the entire plating workflow – from pre-treatment and electroplating to photoresist stripping – in a single, integrated, low-maintenance, and modular platform.

“Compared to solutions from our competitors, the InfinityLine P+ offers unique differentiation: integrated stripping, segmented current distribution, and unmatched reliability on thin seed layers. This makes the InfinityLine P+ exceptionally powerful in dynamic manufacturing environments where flexibility and yield are decisive.

“I am convinced that this technology sets a new benchmark for the next generation of panel-level plating,” said Steffen Beck, Director Technology of SCHMID Group.

Outlook & Availability

The shipment of the first InfinityLine P+ unit marks the beginning of commercialization. Initial customer installations and pilot runs are scheduled for the upcoming quarter. SCHMID invites interested customer to explore demonstrations, integration concepts, and service models now available for the InfinityLine P+.

With the InfinityLine P+, SCHMID expands its InfinityLine family with a key enabling technology for next-generation advanced packaging and high-density PCB applications – delivering a highly competitive alternative to existing plating platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About the SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing solutions for the high-tech industry in the fields of electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems. SCHMID N.V. and Gebr. SCHMID GmbH are headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and production facilities at multiple locations, including Germany and China, along with several global sales and service locations. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for a variety of industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components ensure cutting-edge technology, high yields at low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability through environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit: www.schmid-group.com

Contact:

press@schmid-group.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eefe1e37-bb95-4de7-9108-67137a2f635e