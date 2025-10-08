Woodbridge Closes Sale of BlackJet Marketing, Inc. to Third Century Management, LLC

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, and a Mariner company is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, BlackJet Marketing, Inc. by Third Century Management, LLC.

BlackJet Marketing, located in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania is a nationwide provider of direct mail marketing services, with a focus on travel, legal and home improvement. The firm uses direct mail marketing campaigns to generate face-to-face meetings with qualified leads for B2C companies throughout the U.S. By leveraging its data selection expertise, BlackJet can provide its clients with granular geographic, demographic, behavioral and psychographic information about their prospective end- customers.

Third Century Management, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia is a private equity firm focused on capitalizing the promise and potential of closely held companies. Their mission is to support entrepreneurial growth, build sustainable business value, and develop a best-in-class reputation within the markets they serve.

Woodbridge’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business. Woodbridge is a Mariner Company.

For more information, please contact Neil Dennis, neil.dennis@mariner.com or call 415-250-4713.