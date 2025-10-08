KONVOY Is Live in Westchester County

YONKERS, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KONVOY, the first-of-its-kind professional response to family safety concerns is now live, on call and serving Westchester County. When your family plan isn’t enough and 911 is too much, KONVOY is ready.

With a free account and $100 per check, KONVOY sends a qualified, off-duty, local law enforcement officer, firefighter, or EMS professional to a loved one’s doorstep for a quick in-person engagement. We send a quick assessment and private bodycam footage to your phone providing clarity, connection, and calm during moments of uncertainty. A professional response made for families managing hectic schedules and busy lifestyles, KONVOY offers trusted, compassionate check-ins without sirens, stress, or public disruption.

“KONVOY fills the gap between concern and crisis,” said KONVOY founder Elizabeth Fay. “We built this for families like ours—people who want to keep their loved ones safe without calling 911 unless it’s truly necessary.”

Why It Matters

KONVOY’s launch in Westchester responds to a rising need among the so-called “Sandwich Generation” – busy families, with aging parents, and caregivers who want a safe, respectful solution to maintain contact with a loved one whenever needed.

Families juggling work, childcare, and elder care



Seniors who value independence and privacy



Employers seeking benefits that reduce distraction and absenteeism



Municipalities looking to conserve resources for true emergencies

KONVOY’s responders are all vetted off-duty professionals—EMTs, firefighters, and law enforcement officers—trained not just in safety, but in empathy.

“These are the same trusted professionals you’d call in a crisis — the only difference is, with KONVOY, they’re showing up quietly and privately on your behalf,” said KONVOY Head Specialist Mike Mueller, a retired Yonkers Police Detective himself. “It’s life-changing for families and empowering for responders. When 911 feels like too much and doing nothing isn’t enough, KONVOY is there — no sirens, just peace of mind.”

See how a KONVOY Check works in 30 seconds: here .



Families: Sign up or book now: www.konvoycheck.com



Businesses: Contact our founders directly to explore KONVOY as a no-cost employee benefit: founders@coveredbykonvoy.com

About KONVOY

KONVOY is the only private, on-demand family safety check that sends local, off-duty first responders to check on loved ones during the day. Every visit is discreet, documented, and designed for privacy, transparency, and peace of mind on your terms. Headquartered in Westchester County, NY.

