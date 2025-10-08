YieldMax® ETFs Announces Transition to Weekly Distributions Across Product Suite

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® ETFs today announced a significant enhancement to its distribution framework, moving all single stock option income ETFs to a weekly distribution schedule. This shift reflects investor demand for more frequent income opportunities and represents the natural evolution of the YieldMax® product line.

Weekly Distributions Declared Every Tuesday and Wednesday

YieldMax® will consolidate all its ETFs, excluding the YieldMax® Target 12™ ETFs*, into two groups, with each group scheduled to declare distributions on a weekly basis.

Group 1 ETFs

Distributions declared every Tuesday , starting on Tuesday, October 14

Ex/Record Date every Wednesday , starting on Wednesday, October 15

Payment Date every Thursday , starting on Thursday, October 16 YieldMax ® Fund-of-Funds ETFs (YMAX, YMAG) YieldMax ® Dorsey Wright ETFs (FEAT, FIVY) YieldMax ® Ultra ETFs (ULTY, SLTY) YieldMax ® Portfolio ETFs (LFGY, CHPY, GPTY) YieldMax ® 0DTE ETFs (QDTY, SDTY, RDTY)



Group 2 ETFs

Distributions declared every Wednesday , starting on Wednesday, October 15

Ex/Record Date every Thursday , starting on Thursday, October 16

Payment Date every Friday , starting on Friday, October 17 YieldMax ® Single-Stock Option Income ETFs (ABNY, AIYY, AMDY, AMZY, APLY, BABO, BRKC, CONY, CRCO, CVNY, DISO, DRAY, FBY, GDXY, GMEY, GOOY, HIYY, HOOY, JPMO, MARO, MRNY, MSFO, MSTY, NFLY, NVDY, OARK, PLTY, PYPY, RBLY, RDYY, SMCY, SNOY, TSLY, TSMY, XOMO, XYZY, YBIT) YieldMax ® Short Single-Stock Option Income ETFs (FIAT, CRSH, DIPS, YQQQ, WNTR)







Group 1

ETFs Group 2 ETFs CHPY ABNY DISO MSFO TSMY FEAT AIYY DRAY MSTY WNTR FIVY AMDY FBY NFLY XOMO GPTY AMZY FIAT NVDY XYZY LFGY APLY GDXY OARK YBIT QDTY BABO GMEY PLTY YQQQ RDTY BRKC GOOY PYPY SDTY CONY HIYY RBLY SLTY CRCO HOOY RDYY ULTY CRSH JPMO SMCY YMAG CVNY MARO SNOY YMAX DIPS MRNY TSLY



* All YieldMax® Target 12™ ETF distributions will remain monthly and will continue to be declared on the first Tuesday of each month alongside the Group 1 ETFs that week.



Important Information

Before investing you should carefully consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained at www.YieldMaxETFs.com. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, for any Fund that focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.