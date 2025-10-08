Global Biopreservation Market Set to Surpass USD 7.1 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL,, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- formation, and contamination risks threaten sample viability. Ensuring consistent global transportation standards will be a key differentiator for market leaders, particularly as demand for international collaboration and sample sharing increases.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=68168578

Market Ecosystem: Who Leads the Space

The biopreservation market is consolidated and led by Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Azenta, Inc. (US). These companies bring strong product portfolios, global footprints, and advanced R&D capabilities. Other notable players include Sartorius AG, Avantor, Bio-Techne, BioLife Solutions, Cryoport, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Segment Insights: What to Expect by 2023 and Beyond

By Product: Biopreservation media held the largest share in 2023 due to its recurring demand, but the equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest rate.

By Application: Research applications dominated in 2023, supported by rising investment in personalized medicine, drug discovery, and cell-based research.

By End User: Biobanks accounted for the largest market share, reflecting increased government funding and collaborative research activity.

By Region: North America leads the market, with strong government funding, industry partnerships, and the presence of leading players. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, particularly in China, Japan, and India.

Recent Industry Developments: When Innovation Meets Investment

Merck (2024): Invested USD 321.7 million in a new Bioprocessing Production Center in South Korea, creating 300 jobs by 2028.

Thermo Fisher (2024): Launched the TSX Universal Series ULT Freezers, enhancing sustainability and performance.

Avantor (2023): Partnered with Tobin Scientific to expand biopharma cold chain logistics solutions in the U.S.

Strategic Outlook: Why This Matters Now

The convergence of rising healthcare spending, technological innovation, and breakthrough therapies positions biopreservation as a cornerstone of the future healthcare ecosystem. For decision-makers, the market represents not just an operational necessity but a strategic investment in enabling the next generation of regenerative medicine, transplant success, and advanced biomedical research.