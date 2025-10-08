Serina Therapeutics Launches Enhanced Corporate Communications Platform to Strengthen Engagement with Patients, Clinicians, and Investors

HUNTSVILLE, AL., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform™ drug optimization technology, today announced the launch of a comprehensive corporate communications platform designed to deliver timely, transparent updates to patients, clinicians, investors, and the broader scientific community.

The new initiative expands Serina’s direct channels of communication to provide stakeholders with clear, accessible information on the Company’s programs, regulatory progress, and scientific advances. The platform will feature regular digital updates, educational resources, multimedia content, and expert commentary from company leadership and scientific advisors.

“At Serina, we believe leadership in biotechnology requires not only advancing innovative science but also communicating that progress with clarity and transparency,” said Steve Ledger, Chief Executive Officer of Serina Therapeutics. “As we prepare to initiate the planned trial of SER-252 in Parkinson’s disease, this new communications platform will serve as a vital resource for patients, clinicians, investors, and the broader scientific community. By providing timely updates and expert perspectives, we are ensuring that all stakeholders can follow our journey as we work to bring meaningful new treatment options to people living with Parkinson’s disease and other serious conditions.”

As part of the initiative, Serina plans to provide:

Program and clinical updates delivered through the Company’s website and newsletters.

Educational resources for physicians, patients, and scientists to better understand the potential of POZ-enabled therapeutics in improving therapeutic performance across multiple modalities.

Multimedia content, including a new podcast series, to highlight perspectives from company leaders, investigators, and thought leaders in neuroscience and other therapeutic areas.

Opportunities for engagement, including webinars and online forums to support dialogue with patient and professional communities.

This platform is designed to complement Serina’s ongoing clinical and regulatory activities, providing stakeholders with real-time access to relevant information as the Company advances its pipeline.

SER-252 Registrational Study Design Overview

The SER-252-1b study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1b trial with single-ascending-dose (five cohorts of eight; n=40) and multiple-ascending-dose components (up to three cohorts of sixteen; n=48) in adults with Parkinson’s disease and motor fluctuations. The registrational study is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of subcutaneous SER-252 versus placebo, with exploratory efficacy measures that include MDS-UPDRS motor scores and structured motor-state assessments. Dose escalation will be overseen by a Safety Review Committee and the study will be conducted across sites in the U.S. and Australia.

About SER-252 (POZ-apomorphine)

SER 252 is an investigational apomorphine therapy developed with Serina’s POZ platform and designed to provide continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS) via a single or twice-weekly subcutaneous injection. CDS has been shown to reduce the severity of motor fluctuations (which includes levodopa-induced dyskinesia) and enable greater daily on time, with reduced off time, in advanced Parkinson’s patients. SER-252 leverages strategic partner Enable Injections’ enFuse™ wearable drug delivery platform to enhance patient comfort and convenience, providing CDS to patients via an easy-to-administer, long-acting subcutaneous injection.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ Platform™ provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics, and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology. For more information, please visit https://serinatx.com .

