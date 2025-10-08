Channel Medsystems Appoints Healthcare Executive Skip Baldino to Board of Directors

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Medsystems, Inc., a privately held company dedicated to advancing women’s health with innovative solutions, announced today the appointment of Skip Baldino to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Baldino brings more than 35 years of executive leadership in both private start-ups and large public healthcare companies to this role, with a proven track record of leading organizations through significant growth, commercial expansion, and strategic transformation. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Gynesonics, a women’s health company focused on minimally invasive solutions for uterine conditions. During his tenure, he led the global commercialization of the Sonata® Treatment System and positioned the company for successful acquisition by Hologic in 2025. Prior to that, Mr. Baldino held senior leadership roles at Abbott Laboratories, Given Imaging, and EndoGastric Solutions. He has also served as Chairman of the Board at ACell prior to their acquisition by Integra.

“Skip’s expertise in commercial strategy, operations, and healthcare innovation makes him an invaluable addition to our Board,” said Nelson Whistance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Channel Medsystems. “His insights will be instrumental as we accelerate adoption of our Cerene® Cryotherapy Device and continue advancing our mission to deliver safe, effective, and accessible treatment options for women.”

Mr. Baldino’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Channel Medsystems, as the company builds commercial momentum and expands access to the Cerene Cryotherapy Device—a modern, incision-free treatment for women with heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea. Cerene is non-hormonal, requires no general anesthesia, can be performed in any site of service, and can provide lasting relief from heavy bleeding and painful periods, helping women return to normal life with greater comfort and control.

“I am honored to join the Channel Medsystems Board at such an exciting stage in the company’s journey,” said Baldino. “Channel’s focus on advancing women’s health through cryotherapy innovation aligns perfectly with my own commitment to improving care and outcomes. I look forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate growth and impact.”

With Baldino’s appointment, Channel Medsystems strengthens its Board with seasoned leadership to help guide the company’s next phase of expansion and long-term success.

