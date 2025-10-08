MOVATI Athletic Launches Exclusive Founding Memberships for Early Joiners at New Harvest Hills Location

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVATI Athletic, Edmonton’s premier destination for fitness and wellness, is bringing its fourth Edmonton location to Harvest Hills and is offering exclusive Founding Memberships to those who join the waitlist by November 3rd. This limited-time membership includes special Founding Member rates and additional offers at the best savings and value, with no payment until opening. In addition, the first 200 new Founding Members will have the option of purchasing a special Personal Training Package, perfect for those who want to kickstart their fitness journey with certified coaching support from day one.





The new club will feature MOVATI’s signature blend of premium amenities, including eight boutique-style fitness studios, advanced strength and conditioning zones, and spa-like facilities—all under one roof specifically designed to support a holistic approach to health and wellness.

Founding Member Benefits Include:

Best Membership Rates: Exclusive, limited-time Founding Member Rates Optional Limited Time Personal Training Package

VIP invitation to pre-opening gala

Exclusive MOVATI gifts



“We’re building more than a gym—we’re creating a wellness community,” said Chuck Kelly, CEO of MOVATI Athletic. “Founding Memberships are our way of recognizing those who choose to be part of this journey from the very beginning, with exclusive benefits that offer the very best value.”

Availability is limited. Interested prospects should join the waitlist by November 3rd at Discover MOVATI Harvest Hills to secure a Founding Membership.

About MOVATI Athletic:

MOVATI Athletic is a privately held company with 18 locations across Ontario and Alberta, now expanding into Harvest Hills with its 19th club. Celebrating 29 years in 2026, MOVATI Athletic is a pioneer in the fitness industry. Driven by a vision to empower people’s lives through fitness and health, MOVATI Athletic is poised for growth nationally and internationally.

Media Contacts:

Anthony Cozzetto

acozzetto@movatiathletic.com

Susan Mandryk

smandryk@movatiathletic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20b4a1be-28bc-4152-9ff3-5772e88a8d18