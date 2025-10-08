Defiance Analytics Launches Odyssey: The Leading AI Marketing Platform for ETF Issuers

MIAMI, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance Analytics, the trailblazing marketing technology firm revolutionizing ETF distribution, proudly unveils Odyssey, the first AI-driven advisor attribution platform designed exclusively for ETF issuers. Defiance Analytics has helped ETF issuers market over 200 funds and raise over $30 billion through innovative marketing and distribution strategies. Odyssey establishes Defiance Analytics as the essential partner for asset managers aiming to dominate advisor engagement and drive exponential AUM growth.

Odyssey, launched today, redefines ETF distribution by leveraging cutting-edge AI and privacy-safe attribution to connect every advisor touchpoint—from personalized video pitches to webinar attendance to email engagement—directly to measurable intent scores and capital flows. This groundbreaking platform empowers ETF issuers to identify high-intent financial advisors with unmatched precision, delivering measurable ROI in a competitive market where effective advisor engagement separates winners from the 300+ ETFs facing liquidation annually.

"Odyssey is the future of ETF distribution intelligence, built to deliver results that issuers can see and measure," said Jacob Ingram, CEO & Founder of Defiance Analytics. "With our proven expertise in driving billions in capital, we're providing the transparency and impact asset managers need to thrive. We invite ETF CEOs to join us and unlock their fund's potential with Odyssey."

Key features of Odyssey include:

Unified Advisor Profiles : Every CRD-indexed advisor record consolidates engagement history, firm affiliations, AUM bands, and product interests across all platforms—no more blind spots in the advisor journey.

: Every CRD-indexed advisor record consolidates engagement history, firm affiliations, AUM bands, and product interests across all platforms—no more blind spots in the advisor journey. CRD-Level Video Intelligence : Deploy personalized video pitches with real-time engagement tracking. Know exactly which advisors watched your product presentation, how long they engaged, and when to follow up—all feeding directly into dynamic intent scoring.

: Deploy personalized video pitches with real-time engagement tracking. Know exactly which advisors watched your product presentation, how long they engaged, and when to follow up—all feeding directly into dynamic intent scoring. AI-Enhanced Intent Scoring Engine : Tracks every interaction (email opens, video views, webinar attendance, call notes) with exponential time decay and continuous learning from sales feedback, ensuring the highest-intent advisors always rise to the top.

: Tracks every interaction (email opens, video views, webinar attendance, call notes) with exponential time decay and continuous learning from sales feedback, ensuring the highest-intent advisors always rise to the top. Geographic Activation Heatmaps : Visualize where advisor interest clusters across the U.S. When 10+ high-intent advisors appear in a metro area, Odyssey automatically flags opportunities to deploy local reps or host targeted events.

: Visualize where advisor interest clusters across the U.S. When 10+ high-intent advisors appear in a metro area, Odyssey automatically flags opportunities to deploy local reps or host targeted events. Multi-Channel Attribution: Compare webinars, digital ads, email sequences, video campaigns, and in-person events side-by-side with normalized KPIs, enabling budget reallocation toward highest-ROI channels.





Pilot programs with ETF issuers have already demonstrated Odyssey's transformative impact: 37% reduction in time spent compiling advisor lists, 32% increase in conversion rates by focusing exclusively on top-decile intent scores, and campaign attribution clarity that enables data-driven budget optimization across the entire distribution stack.

With ETF assets projected to surpass $10 trillion by 2026, Odyssey arrives at a pivotal moment, offering issuers a competitive edge to capture market share through intelligent, automated advisor engagement. Defiance Analytics' innovative approach positions it as an ideal partner for forward-thinking asset managers seeking to transform fragmented data into billion-dollar outcomes.

ETF CEOs and distribution leaders are invited to sign up for a personalized Odyssey demo at odyssey.defianceanalytics.com to discover how our proven strategies can transform marketing spend into measurable advisor engagement and exponential AUM growth.

About Defiance Analytics

Defiance Analytics is the leading MarTech and distribution intelligence firm for ETF issuers, delivering AI-driven solutions. These privacy-safe solutions have helped market over 200 funds and raise over $30 billion in assets. With the launch of Odyssey, we empower asset managers to connect with high-intent financial advisors through unified data intelligence, dynamic intent scoring, and automated engagement workflows. For more information, visit www.defianceanalytics.com .

Media Contact:

Mike Bairstow

Head of Customer Success, Defiance Analytics

Email: demo@defianceanalytics.com