Newsweek and Statista Recognize 300 of America’s Best Home Health Agencies for 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with global data firm Statista, announced today the inaugural ranking of America’s Best Home Health Agencies 2026, recognizing 300 leading providers across 25 states for their excellence in quality, safety, and patient care.

Home health agencies play a vital role in the healthcare system, delivering skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, and medical social services to patients in their homes. With more than 10,000 agencies operating nationwide, families often face the difficult task of choosing the right care provider for themselves or their loved ones.

“This new ranking provides families with a trusted resource for identifying high-quality home health providers at a moment when safety, independence, and reliable care matter most,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. “The agencies on this list have demonstrated excellence in clinical outcomes, patient experience, and overall service.”

The ranking methodology, developed by Statista, is based on four data sources:

Quality metrics from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (45%)

Peer recommendations from healthcare professionals nationwide (35%)

Patient experience data from HHCAHPS surveys (15%)

Accreditations from ACHC, CHAP, and The Joint Commission (5%)





Among the agencies honored this year are Home Health Professionals – Dallas (Texas), Patriot at Home – Youngstown/Warren (Ohio), Sarasota Home Health Care Agency – Sarasota Branch (Florida), and Springhill Home Health & Hospice (Alabama)

To view the full list of America’s Best Home Health Agencies 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-home-health-agencies-2026

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.