PressReader Partners with Leading Luxury Cruise Lines Oceania Cruises® and Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PressReader, the leading digital newspaper, magazine and eBook platform, is now available on ships operated by the luxury cruise line Oceania Cruises® and ultra-luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises®.

Cruise guests can access PressReader’s digital catalog of more than 8,000 publications from 120 countries, available in over 60 languages, from the convenience of their own devices. The PressReader platform also offers over 140,000 eBooks and a premium selection of interactive games and puzzles.

The introduction of PressReader began on October 4, 2025 with Oceania Cruises’ Oceania Allura vessel, followed by Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Navigator® on October 5, 2025. The remaining ships across both fleets are scheduled to launch PressReader in November 2025.

“This partnership is a natural extension of PressReader’s founding vision: to keep people connected to the stories that matter most while they travel," said Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader. "We're excited to help Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises deliver world-class guest experiences and advance their sustainability efforts.”

With a catalog including global publications such as The Guardian, The Boston Globe and Time International, alongside regional titles, hobby magazines, and eBooks, PressReader has something for every guest to enjoy. The platform also allows the cruise lines to seamlessly provide their own digital content, including brochures, guides, and magazines. Guests can access content online via a ship’s Starlink internet connection or download material for offline reading.

“We are delighted to provide our guests with an easy, convenient, and sustainable way to stay up to date on the news or relax with their favorite lifestyle magazine or latest eBook thriller while traveling the world in luxury,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

By transitioning away from print publications, both cruise lines will continue their heritage of providing exceptional guest experiences while also advancing their commitments to sustainability and convenient digital solutions.

About PressReader

PressReader is on a mission to enrich and empower curious minds by bringing a universe of quality content within reach. The company builds technology solutions for digital content delivery and consumption, publisher empowerment, content intelligence and brand engagement.

Since 1999, PressReader has pioneered digital content curation and distribution. Today, PressReader partners with 1,500 of the world’s top publishers to bring over 8,000 newspapers and magazines from 120 countries, available in 60 languages, to audiences in every corner of the globe. PressReader’s platform also offers over 140,000 eBooks and a selection of interactive puzzles and games. Through partnerships with over 12,000 businesses across 150+ countries, PressReader delivers information, entertainment and fresh perspectives to audiences in homes, hotels, airplanes and lounges, libraries, cruise ships, waiting rooms and more. The company also offers individual subscriptions that can be accessed anywhere.

Hundreds of publishers use the company’s white-labeled solution, Branded Editions, to build their own digital publication platforms and deliver digital content in interactive ways. To learn more, visit: https://about.pressreader.com/

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line’s eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has four Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2035. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .



About Regent Seven Seas Cruises®



Regent Seven Seas Cruises® is the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line, inviting guests to Experience the Unrivaled™ since 1992. Carrying between 496 and no more than 822 guests, the line’s perfectly sized ships - Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Grandeur®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor®, Seven Seas Voyager®, and Seven Seas Prestige™, which is scheduled to be delivered in 2026 - form The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet®. Offering immersive exploration in more than 550 destinations across seven continents, guests travel the world in luxurious space featuring sumptuous all-suite accommodations, nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea. Regent’s heartfelt personalized service can be found throughout lavish public areas and expansive outdoor spaces, or while savoring incomparable culinary experiences in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues. Guests Cruise In All-Inclusive, Unrivaled Luxury™ as part of Regent’s All-Inclusive Cruise Fares, offering amenities such as unlimited shore excursions, exquisite cuisine, beverages including fine wines and spirits, entertainment, Starlink Wi-Fi, free valet laundry, gratuities, a one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher, and more. In addition, Regent’s Ultimate All-Inclusive Fares include roundtrip flights with the flexibility to choose desired air class, transfers between airport and ship, and exclusive Blacklane private executive chauffeur service for guests to personalize their journeys. For more information, please visit RSSC.com, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-473-4368) or contact a professional travel advisor. Regent Seven Seas Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .



Media Contact Information

Garry Astle

Senior Content Strategy Manager - PressReader

garrya@pressreader.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f773264-3bc6-4b0b-9eea-e652b148139b