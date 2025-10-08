Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC:GRLT) Advances Tokenization Strategy with Gaia Platform

Irvine, California, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primior Holdings Inc . (OTC:GRLT), a Southern California–based real estate development and investment firm, today announced progress on its tokenization strategy led by its flagship platform, Gaia, and confirmed that Gaia is set to begin beta testing on November 1, 2025. Interested participants can join the waitlist now for early access and to be the first notified at primior.com/gaia.

Tokenization—the representation of real-world assets on a digital ledger—is emerging as one of the most transformative trends in global finance. While institutions such as BlackRock are advancing tokenization of public assets like stocks and bonds, Gaia is positioning itself to lead in tokenizing private markets—including private equity, private credit, and real estate. By lowering barriers to entry and enabling more flexible investment structures, Gaia is designed to change how capital is raised across private markets.

Mission-Aligned Growth

Gaia’s mission is democratizing real estate investing for all. With global real estate estimated to exceed $600 trillion, even a 1% market share represents a $6 trillion opportunity. Gaia aims to lead the tokenization of real estate by improving access, liquidity, and efficiency for investors and sponsors alike.

Development Platform: GP-Led Execution Backed by USP & Institutions

Alongside Gaia’s progress, Primior’s development platform continues to advance substantial projects where Primior acts as the General Partner (GP) and is fully responsible for end-to-end execution—from site acquisition and entitlements through design, capital stack structuring, construction, lease-up, and asset management. The company is currently developing more than $100M in projects, which are capitalized by USP and other institutional investors.

USP (United States Property) is Primior Group’s flagship tokenized real estate fund. USP is a security token representing ownership in the fund; holding USP provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. real estate. The development pipeline managed by Primior as GP supplies high-quality opportunities that can be aggregated and managed within tokenized structures like USP, aligning tangible assets with modern digital ownership rails. (No offer of securities is being made by this release; see “No Offer or Solicitation” below.)

Primior Holdings Inc. is part of the broader Primior Group, which includes private affiliates in asset management, property management, and investment banking. These divisions provide depth and expertise across real estate, fund management, and financial advisory, further strengthening the credibility and execution capacity behind Primior Holdings’ public-market initiatives.

“Our strategy with Gaia is clear,” said Johnney Zhang , Chairman and CEO of Primior Holdings. “We believe tokenization will fundamentally change how private equity and real estate are financed. Gaia is built to lead that change, creating investment opportunities that are more inclusive, transparent, and scalable than traditional models.”

Corporate Update: Reverse Split & Capital Structure

After careful consideration and in response to shareholder feedback, Primior Holdings will cancel the previously announced reverse split. In addition, the company plans to retire the outstanding note and convert it into preferred equity rather than common equity. Primior will provide a further update once additional information is available.

About Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC:GRLT)

Primior Holdings Inc . (OTC:GRLT) is a real estate development and investment firm headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is advancing next-generation financial solutions through Gaia, its proprietary tokenization platform for private equity and real estate. As General Partner, Primior leads the execution of a growing development pipeline capitalized by USP and institutional investors. Primior Holdings is part of the broader Primior Group, which includes private divisions in investment banking, asset management, property management, and advisory. Learn more or join the Gaia beta waitlist at primior.com/gaia.

