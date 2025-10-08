Tucson, AZ , Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national launch of Generative Search Visibility™ (GSV) marks a defining moment in the evolution of online marketing. Created by Frank Masotti, founder of Cedar Walk Services Inc., GSV is the first-ever directory specifically designed to ensure business inclusion in large language models (LLMs) and AI search engines. Unlike traditional SEO, which depends on algorithms and backlinks, GSV operates through Generative Search Optimization (GSO), a new system designed to influence how AI-driven tools deliver search results.

This innovation bridges the gap between standard web visibility and the growing landscape of AI-generated answers. Through GSO, businesses can boost AI search visibility and appear organically within AI-powered responses, providing a direct presence inside emerging generative platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini.



Generative Search Visibility™



GSV already spans the lower 48 states and serves multiple industries, making it the first generative-indexable business directory of its kind. Each listing in the GSV directory includes verifiable proof of placement, complete with screenshots, timestamps, and tracking reports that show when and where businesses appear inside AI-generated search responses. Within 24 hours of listing, businesses can see their presence confirmed in live AI results, a feature that redefines transparency in digital marketing.

Frank Masotti explained that Generative Search Visibility™ was designed to respond to a critical shift in search behavior. As consumers increasingly rely on AI chat interfaces instead of traditional search engines, businesses without a generative presence risk becoming invisible. GSV solves this by creating a new standard for visibility.

Through the browse GSV by state feature, users can explore businesses across the United States that have already secured their AI placement. This growing index helps consumers discover verified companies that have taken the next step into the generative web. GSV gives every listing the same opportunity to be recognized by generative AI systems.

The About Generative Search Visibility page highlights how GSV differentiates itself from SEO and link-building agencies. While others claim to improve rankings, GSV delivers measurable outcomes backed by proof-of-inclusion. Each subscription comes with analytics and visibility reports that confirm when AI systems begin referencing the listed business. This accountability provides unmatched assurance to marketing professionals and business owners alike.

The official nationwide launch is being distributed through premium media outlets, including APNews, Yahoo, Business Insider, and over 150 Google News affiliates. This extensive coverage underscores the importance of AI visibility as the next evolution in digital marketing.

GSV’s platform also empowers agencies and marketers to offer GSO services to their clients. Agencies can manage multiple listings, monitor inclusion progress, and deliver visual proof that AI search results are referencing their clients’ brands.

As Masotti noted, “Other SEO and link-building agencies can’t prove AI inclusion — GSV can.” That single distinction defines the purpose of this launch. With verifiable AI exposure, businesses finally gain clarity on how generative systems see, understand, and present their brands to users.

Learn more about Generative Search Visibility™ and its advanced platform by visiting the website at https://generativesearchvisibility.com/.

About Generative Search Visibility™



Generative Search Visibility™ is a U.S.-based platform pioneering Generative Search Optimization (GSO) to help businesses gain provable inclusion in AI-generated search results. Founded by Frank Masotti, the company provides an advanced directory covering all 50 states and multiple industries.

###

Media Contact

Generative Search Visibility™

United States

(520) 820-6555

https://generativesearchvisibility.com/







