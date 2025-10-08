Applied AI in Cybersecurity: Key Market Trends, Investment Opportunities and Strategies to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applied AI in Cybersecurity Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The applied AI in cybersecurity market is poised for significant growth, set to increase by USD 45.56 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 25.4%. The comprehensive analysis presented in the market report covers size and trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis involving approximately 25 key vendors. This provides a broad overview of the current market scenario and future prospects.

Key driving factors include the surge in volume and complexity of cyber threats, a global shortfall in skilled cybersecurity professionals, and the burgeoning digital attack surface accompanied by increasing IT complexity.

One notable market driver is the emergence of generative AI as a security multiplier, alongside trends like AI-driven platform consolidation and the migration towards XDR. The specialized AI for protecting cloud-native and OT environments further fuels market demand.

Utilizing both primary and secondary data sources, the study offers detailed market size metrics, regional segmentation, and insights into the vendor landscape alongside an in-depth examination of top industry players. The report spans historic data projections and future forecasts.

The applied AI in cybersecurity market is organized as follows:

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Type:

Network security

Endpoint security

Application security

Cloud security

Others

By Application:

Fraud detection/anti-fraud

Identity and access management

Threat intelligence

Data loss prevention

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Insight into the following areas is offered in the report:

Sizing of the applied AI in cybersecurity market

Market forecasting

Industry analysis

A comprehensive vendor analysis helps clients enhance their market positioning, offering insights into key players such as AO Kaspersky Lab, Arctic Wolf Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., and other industry leaders like CrowdStrike Inc., Darktrace Holdings Ltd., Fortinet Inc., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., and more. Additionally, the report provides a detailed view of imminent trends and challenges poised to impact market evolution, aiding companies in strategic planning.

The report meticulously synthesizes and summarizes data via multiple sources, analyzed through key parameters such as competitive landscape, pricing strategies, profit margins, and promotional strategies.

