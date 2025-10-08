Medical Foods Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott Healthcare, Alfasigma, Danone, Fresenius Kabi, Mead Johnson, Nestle and More

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Foods Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product, Route of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical foods market, valued at USD 24.49 Billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 37.39 Billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.78% from 2025 to 2033. North America leads the market thanks to advanced healthcare infrastructure and the prevalence of chronic diseases. The surge in chronic illnesses, coupled with an aging population and advances in nutrigenomics, fuels market growth.

Chronic diseases, like diabetes and cancer, necessitate nutritional interventions, elevating the demand for medical foods. In 2024, modern clinical trials continued adopting a "food as medicine" approach, establishing dietary strategies like the Mediterranean diet effective in disease management. The rising need for malnutrition prevention in the elderly adds to market expansion. Meanwhile, advancements in clinical nutrition research have enabled new customized medical food formulations.

The United States is a significant market, experiencing growth from rare metabolic disorders and a focus on preventive care. Strategic partnerships, such as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and The Rockefeller Foundation, continue to drive integration of health-based nutrition initiatives. These efforts propel the accessibility and market adoption of medical foods, aided by a robust healthcare infrastructure supporting rapid development and distribution.

Medical Foods Market Trends Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The prevalence of diseases like diabetes and cancer underscores the need for dietary management to boost patient outcomes. In 2023, WHO reported substantial chronic disease cases, emphasizing personalized nutrition's role at a global level. Companies like Danone are responding by expanding product lines, such as the introduction of Fortimel Balanced beverages in China, marking their entry into adult specialized nutrition.

Growing Geriatric Population

The UN projects a rising elderly demographic, particularly in India, requiring specialized medical food solutions. As malnutrition and age-related issues proliferate, demand for targeted nutritional support soars, underlining the necessity of medical foods in older adults' healthcare regimens.

Advances in Nutrigenomics

Valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2023, nutrigenomics enhances the market by aligning genetic characteristics with dietary needs. This breakthrough allows for the development of specialized medical foods, improving disease management through genetic-based nutrition interventions.

Medical Foods Industry Segmentation

Analysis by Product:

Pills

Powder

Others

Powdered products dominate due to their flexibility and ease of use, strengthening their market position in 2024 with innovative flavor and texture enhancements.

Analysis by Route of Administration:

Oral

Enteral

Oral administration remains prevalent, facilitated by the development of palatable and easily consumable formulations, vital for chronic patients who require convenient, non-invasive nutrition support.

Analysis by Application:

Diabetes

Depression

Cancer

Alzheimer's Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Others

Diabetes dominates application segments, driven by its prevalence. Specialized products regulate blood sugar and metabolic health, with companies like Nestle launching items to meet dietary guidelines for diabetics.

Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Hospital and retail pharmacies lead distribution due to patient trust and convenience, reinforced by strategic collaborations ensuring the availability of specialized nutrition products.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America retains the largest market share, thanks to chronic disease management and innovative medical nutrition products. In contrast, Asia Pacific sees enhanced adoption driven by improved healthcare infrastructure and investment potential. In Europe, chronic illnesses propel medical food demand, fostering innovation and sector opportunities. Meanwhile, rising incomes in Latin America increase access to premium nutrition, and expanded healthcare in the Middle East and Africa boosts medical food integration.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is marked by innovations responding to chronic disease prevalence and patient needs. Companies invest in research, partnerships, and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market presence, with essential players including Abbott Healthcare, Alfasigma, Danone, Fresenius Kabi, Mead Johnson, Nestle, and more.

