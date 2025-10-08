New Toll Brothers at Storyrock Community Opens in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of Toll Brothers at Storyrock, a new luxury home community located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The community represents the final phase of homes offered in the sought-after Storyrock master plan. Toll Brothers at Storyrock is currently open for sale from an offsite location at 12558 E. Chama Road in Toll Brothers’ neighboring Sereno Canyon community.

Sculpted into the serene Sonoran Desert and surrounded by the majestic McDowell Mountains, Toll Brothers at Storyrock offers two collections of sophisticated single-family home designs ranging from 3,665 to over 5,000 square feet, showcasing award-winning contemporary, desert contemporary, modern ranch, and Spanish architecture. Home shoppers will enjoy an array of luxury personalization options including private casitas, cabana suites, up to eight-car garages, and more. Homes are priced from $1.945 million.





“Our new Toll Brothers at Storyrock community will offer residents the exclusive opportunity to build a new construction home in the final phase of one of Scottsdale’s most desirable master-planned communities,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “With large home sites, unique architectural designs, unrivaled personalization options, and unparalleled views, this community is the epitome of luxury living in Scottsdale.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Canyon Collection at Toll Brothers at Storyrock offers single-level home designs ranging from 3,665 to 4,108 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 to 7.5 baths, and 3-car garages. The Overlook Collection features homes ranging from 4,121 to over 5,035 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, and garages for up to eight cars. Each collection will provide residents with sweeping views of the Four Peaks and McDowell Mountains and graceful architecture that complements the serene desert setting.





Residents of Toll Brothers at Storyrock can take advantage of limited membership opportunities to the Mountain House Lodge at Sereno Canyon for access to incredible resort-amenities including a pool, spa, restaurant, fitness center, outdoor gathering spaces, an event lawn, and luxury overnight cottages. The community is ideally located near world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor recreation.

The Toll Brothers at Storyrock community is located at 12835 E Black Rock Road. For more information on Toll Brothers at Storyrock or other Toll Brothers communities in Arizona, call (844) 836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Arizona.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

