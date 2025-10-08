AI in Education Market Review 2024-2025 and Forecast to 2033: Shares, Trends, Growth Drivers, Competitor Insights

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Education: Market Share, and Growth Analysis by Component (Solutions, Services), Technology, Deployment, Application" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in Education market, currently valued at USD 9.7 billion, is projected to escalate to USD 92.5 billion by 2033, clocking a CAGR of 32.6% over the forecast period. This progression is powered by AI's transformative impact on education, including personalized learning experiences, administrative task automation, and heightened student engagement.

AI-driven platforms are reshaping the educational landscape by analyzing learning patterns to tailor content, thus enhancing comprehension and retention. Institutions leverage AI tools like chatbots, virtual tutors, and automated grading systems, boosting operational efficiency. The surge in demand for remote learning solutions and digital transformation propels the adoption of AI-powered adaptive learning systems, offering customized educational content based on student strengths and weaknesses.

Despite its advantages, the AI in Education market faces challenges such as data privacy concerns, digital divide issues, and ethical concerns over AI bias. Ensuring inclusivity, transparency, and accountability remain critical for sustained success.

Key Insights: AI in Education Market

Expansion of AI-driven personalized learning platforms

Integration of AI with AR/VR technologies

Increasing e-learning and digital education adoption

Growing demand for personalized learning experiences

Government initiatives endorsing AI in education

Concerns over data privacy and security

Risks of AI-induced bias in assessments

Unequal access to AI educational tools

Market Segmentation

By Component: Solutions, Services

Solutions, Services By Technology: NLP, Machine Learning

NLP, Machine Learning By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

Cloud, On-Premises By Application: Learning Platforms, ITS, Smart Content, Fraud and Risk Management

Learning Platforms, ITS, Smart Content, Fraud and Risk Management By End-User: K-12, Higher Education, Corporate Training

K-12, Higher Education, Corporate Training By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities

This comprehensive report provides updated market size estimates for 2024 to 2034, featuring an in-depth analysis of current trends, growth drivers, and business opportunities. It aids companies in strategizing for effective market entry.

The report evaluates impacts from ongoing global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions, considering trade regulations, production impacts, and economic factors to deliver actionable insights for stakeholders.

Market Competition and Strategies

The 2025 market research report identifies winning strategies for companies aiming to enhance market share and sales.

Insights from industry leaders provide predictions on economic impacts and technological advancements, equipping businesses with tailored strategies for success.

The report assists investors by delivering comprehensive data on business prospects across regions, key countries, and significant companies.

Report Offerings

Detailed market size projections per region from 2024-2034

Analysis of market share, trends, and growth drivers

Competitor insights including profiles, strategies, and SWOT analyses

Comprehensive data and charts available in Excel format for detailed analysis

Customization Options

Custom segmentation and geographic breakdown per client request

Extensive market analytics including supply chain and PESTLE analysis

Financial forecasts to aid project reporting for investment agencies

For further support, the report provides 7 days of analyst support, offering a 10% free customization to align with specific requirements.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $92.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.6% Regions Covered Global

