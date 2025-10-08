DAM Leader Canto Reinvents Digital Asset Management for the AI Era

ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canto , the pioneer of digital asset management (DAM), today announced the launch of Canto XI . The 11th generation of Canto’s platform is its boldest reinvention ever, transforming DAM into a true intelligent content hub, purpose-built for the AI era.

Built to address the rapidly accelerating challenge brands face in managing digital assets across disconnected tools, Canto XI consolidates content-lifecycle workflows while adding unique and powerful new products. The reimagined solution is an intuitive single source of truth for all creative and product content, enabling brands to launch campaigns faster with tighter coordination between creative assets and product data.

Canto XI introduces four purpose-built products—Brand Studio, Approval Hub, AI Library Assistant, and Media Publisher—alongside a redesigned UI and embedded AI capabilities. Together, these work to unify brand and product content into one platform where AI powers every stage of the content lifecycle.

“The content landscape has fundamentally changed. Brands are creating exponentially more digital assets while facing pressure to move faster and maintain consistency across every touchpoint,” said Wain Kellum, CEO, Canto. “Our customers told us they need more than traditional DAM; they need agile systems that keep pace with today’s and tomorrow’s content demands. Canto XI now delivers exactly that. We’re excited to release a transformational platform where AI doesn’t just organize content, it accelerates every decision teams make.”

New Products Automate Key Workflows and Eliminate Tool Sprawl

Alongside a modernized interface, Canto XI launches four major DAM products that unify content creation, collaboration, and publishing into one intuitive platform:



Brand Studio empowers field teams and partners with on-brand templates while keeping design in control.



empowers field teams and partners with on-brand templates while keeping design in control. Approval Hub centralizes review and approval processes with annotations, version history, and audit trails so that teams ship faster and more confidently.



centralizes review and approval processes with annotations, version history, and audit trails so that teams ship faster and more confidently. AI Library Assistant keeps content libraries instantly searchable with AI-powered organization, tagging, and enrichment.



keeps content libraries instantly searchable with AI-powered organization, tagging, and enrichment. Media Publisher delivers optimized assets, including video, directly to websites, apps, and channels, eliminating the need for separate publishing tools.





Canto AI Powers Every Stage of the Content Lifecycle

The Canto AI engine is woven throughout the platform, powering workflows from creation to analysis. AI Visual Search now includes visual similarity detection, while AI Library Assistant introduces smart organization and categorization capabilities. AI also enhances Brand Studio’s template-based creation tools. Together, these AI-driven features automate tagging, suggest metadata, and provide content recommendations to keep libraries structured and instantly searchable.

“Marketing teams are drowning in disparate tools from too many vendors that create more work instead of reducing it,” said Alan Beiagi, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Canto. “Canto XI gives them one platform where AI handles the heavy lifting and connects content to business outcomes. While many platforms layer AI on top of existing systems, we’ve built intelligence directly into the foundation of the Canto platform, so every action benefits from AI without teams having to think about it.”

From Content Chaos to Content Intelligence

At its core, Canto XI transforms how organizations approach content management by treating all brand and product content as interconnected assets rather than isolated files. The platform’s integration capabilities connect with existing marketing technology stacks while the AI engine learns from usage patterns to improve recommendations over time.

With The State of Digital Content in 2025 research showing only 19% of teams increased their content ROI in the past year, Canto XI addresses the core operational challenges holding teams back. Content professionals currently waste over three hours a week searching for digital assets while managing four or more disconnected tools. Canto XI makes assets instantly discoverable and ensures brand consistency across all touchpoints.

Get a demo of Canto XI here: https://www.canto.com/request-a-demo/

About Canto

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM), helping global brands maximize the value of their digital content with an intuitive, AI-powered platform. Our solutions make it easy for businesses to centralize, organize, and share digital assets, streamlining workflows and driving real business impact. With a legacy of innovation—from launching one of the first DAM solutions to advancing AI Visual Search and unified DAM+PIM capabilities—we continue to shape the future of content management. Backed by best-in-class support and implementation, Canto empowers industries like retail, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and more to manage their growing content libraries. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Berlin, Cork, and Sydney, Canto supports teams worldwide in optimizing their content workflows. For more information, visit www.canto.com .

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae8304d1-4c2d-4155-9f7d-226c4690e6db