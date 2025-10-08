DEADLINE ALERT for QMCO, TROX, SVRA, FLYE: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Shareholders of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)

Class Period: November 15, 2024– August 18, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Quantum improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) as a result, Quantum would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE: TROX)

Class Period: February 12, 2025 – July 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was ill-equipped to adequately forecast demand for its pigment and zircon products or otherwise minimize the impact of potential demand fluctuations; (2) the Company continued to promote its lofty margin projections which relied upon continually increased sales volumes in its pigment and zircon division; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA)

Class Period: March 7, 2024 – May 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the MOLBREEVI BLA lacked sufficient information regarding MOLBREEVI’s chemistry, manufacturing, and/or controls; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the MOLBREEVI BLA in its current form; (3) the foregoing made it unlikely that Savara would complete its submission of the MOLBREEVI BLA within the timeframe it had represented to investors; (4) the delay in MOLBREEVI’s regulatory approval increased the likelihood that the Company would need to raise additional capital; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE)

Class Period: July 15, 2025 – August 14, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Defendants continually praised Fly-E’s brand reputation in the industry, cost reductions and favorable pricing from suppliers as a key component for Fly-E’s ability to grow its sales network, while simultaneously minimizing risks associated with its lithium battery, supply chain changes and the regulatory environment and possible demand fluctuations for its E-Bikes and E-Scooters; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com