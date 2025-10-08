Cegedim: Stacks selected to coordinate a new electronic medical record in the Balearic Islands

PRESS RELEASE

Cegedim Group subsidiary Stacks selected to install, roll out and provide technical support for a new electronic medical record for primary care in the Balearic Islands.

Boulogne-Billancourt (France) and Barcelona (Spain), October 8, 2025 - Stacks Consulting e Ingeniería en Software,

a subsidiary of Cegedim Group, has signed a contract with the Servei de Salut de les Illes Balears (Ib-Salut) to coordinate, roll out and support the region’s new electronic medical records for primary care.

Stacks’ OMIap software — already used by thousands of Spanish healthcare professionals — will be the cornerstone of the system. This public contract is awarded for 36 months and is part of Spain’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, financed by the EU’s NextGenerationEU fund.

Direct benefits for 1.2 million residents

Bringing OMIap to the Balearic Islands will directly benefit the entire population of the Balearics through more than 18,000 primary care professionals, who currently use the eSIAP system.

They include:

Nearly 3,000 general practitioners and 340 pediatricians

More than 3,200 specialists and pharmacists

More than 6,000 nurses

Close to 4,500 administrative and support staff

As well as psychologists, social workers, midwives, physical therapists, dentists, and more.





Project milestones

Coordination phase (2025-26) : consulting on functions, systems architecture, security audit and pilot project in a pilot area.

: consulting on functions, systems architecture, security audit and pilot project in a pilot area. Roll-out phase (2026-27) : OMIap gradually expanded to all the region’s health sectors—Ibiza-Formentera, Menorca and Mallorca.

: OMIap gradually expanded to all the region’s health sectors—Ibiza-Formentera, Menorca and Mallorca. Support phase (2027-28): 24/7 support for troubleshooting and upgrades.





A leading solution in Europe

OMIap is one of the most widely used electronic medical record solutions in Spain, where clients appreciate its reliability, scalability and interoperability. Already in wide use among healthcare professionals, Stacks’ software is unique in that the design team included doctors from square one to make sure it is perfectly suited to a clinical practice. Its powerful functions, some of which powered by AI, will make healthcare in the Balearics more integrated, efficient and patient-focused.

Stacks CEO Oscar Orri Magdalena says, “OMIap gives healthcare professionals in the Balearics an industry-leading tool that will improve the coordination of care and service quality for patients. This project shows Cegedim’s commitment to a digital revolution for Spain’s public health system.”

Tristan de Foucher, Director Healthcare Subsidiaries Europe – Cegedim Group, adds, “The fact that the Balearic Islands region chose OMIap highlights the strong ties between Cegedim Group and its European subsidiaries, and our shared commitment to ongoing technological innovation to meet the needs of healthcare professionals in all the countries where Cegedim operates.”

About Stacks:



Stacks Consulting e Ingeniería en Software is Cegedim Group’s Barcelona-based Spanish subsidiary. The company has more than 30 years’ experience in designing, installing and supporting healthcare information systems. Stacks has successfully set up vital primary care systems on a large scale in several Spanish regions, including Madrid, Murcia, Cantabria, Asturias and Aragon. In addition to primary care, Stacks also supplies hospitals with modern, reliable, adaptable information systems using the most advanced technologies available.



To learn more: https://www.omi360.es/ and LinkedIn









About Cegedim:



Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs nearly 6,700 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of over €654 million in 2024. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (Euronext Growth: ALCGM).



To learn more please visit: www.cegedim.fr

