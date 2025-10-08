AI in Fashion: Worldwide Industry Review and Growth Outlook by Market and Region 2025-2029

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Fashion Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in fashion market is projected to experience a significant expansion, growing by USD 10.80 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 36.9% during this period. This comprehensive report provides an analytical view of the market size, forecast, emerging trends, growth catalysts, and major obstacles, along with detailed vendor analysis of approximately 25 market players.

The report offers insights into the current market dynamics, highlighting imperative growth drivers, such as the necessity for hyper-personalization in consumer experiences, the optimization of supply chains, sustainability challenges, and the rapid evolution of AI innovations, particularly in the realm of generative AI.

Key growth drivers include the significant role of generative AI in design innovation and content creation, the optimization and sustainability of supply chains powered by AI, and the rise of immersive commerce through virtual trials and augmented reality.

Conducted through an objective integration of primary and secondary data with inputs from industry leaders, the study delivers extensive market size data, segmentation with regional analysis, and a vendor landscape overview. Including historical and predictive data, it facilitates a thorough understanding of the market's progression.

The AI in fashion market is segmented as follows:

By Type Apparels Footwear Accessories Beauty and cosmetics Jewelry

By Deployment Cloud On-premise

By Application Product recommendation Supply chain management and forecasting Product search and discovery Creative designing and trend forecasting Customer relationship management

By End-user Fashion stores Fashion designers

By Geographical Landscape North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



The report addresses the following key areas:

AI In Fashion Market sizing

AI In Fashion Market forecast

AI In Fashion Market industry analysis

A detailed vendor analysis aims to enhance competitive positioning. The report includes profiles of major players such as A Mad Street Den, Adobe Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., athena studio, Botika, Doji, Google Cloud, International Business Machines Corp., and more. It also highlights upcoming trends and challenges crucial for strategic planning to seize growth opportunities.

The report meticulously synthesizes data from diverse sources, keying in on profit margins, pricing structures, competitive scenarios, and promotional tactics.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

A Mad Street Den

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

athena studio

Botika

Doji

Google Cloud

International Business Machines Corp.

LiquiDonate.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Raspberry AI

Revieve Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SpangleAI

Stylumia Intelligence Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Veesual AI

vody

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/264vvk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.