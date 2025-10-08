Unyte Health Celebrates 10 Years as the Leader in Nervous System Regulation and Sound-Based Listening Therapies

DENVER, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten years, 10,000 trained providers, and over 100,000 lives transformed: Unyte Health celebrates a decade of pioneering sound-based interventions that bring the science of nervous system regulation into everyday clinical practice. Through its category-creating, evidence-based listening therapies, the company has set a new standard of care that has changed how clinicians, therapists, and wellness providers cultivate growth, healing, and restoration for their clients.

“Ten years is both a milestone and only the beginning,” says Jason Tafler, founder and chief executive officer of Unyte Health. “The trust that healthcare professionals and their clients have placed in our neuroscience-backed interventions since 2016 is a testament to their impact. We remain committed to leading with innovation, research, and partnerships to help make tools for nervous system regulation an essential part of every provider’s therapeutic approach.”

Despite technological advancements in pharmacology over the past 40 years, we are still experiencing the highest incidences of mental illness in history, with 1 in 5 U.S. adults affected each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Tafler, a former media and technology executive, founded Unyte Health after his own health crisis and his experience with his autistic son inspired him to bring nervous system regulation into mainstream practice.

“Traditional approaches to healing aren’t always enough, and can be difficult for clients and providers,” says Tafler. “Science shows that we can’t talk our way out of stress, trauma, or anxiety because they live not only in the mind, but also in the body. That’s why we’ve dedicated the last decade to educating the healing community on the power of a mind-body integrative approach, and to delivering interventions that help clients engage more fully in therapy.”

Mind-Body Interventions Trusted Worldwide by Providers

Unyte Health listening therapies are used in mental health treatment, education, rehabilitation, and wellness programs to support clients experiencing symptoms related to trauma, anxiety, depression, autism and neurodivergence, attention and learning differences, sensory processing challenges, chronic pain, stress-related disorders, and more.

Designed to complement a variety of modalities, they can be integrated across settings — such as residential treatment centers, clinics, hospitals, private practices, and other health organizations — and are used by a diverse community of professionals, including psychologists, psychotherapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, social workers, counselors, educators, bodywork and yoga therapists, and more.

Expanding the Future of Sound-Based Therapy Informed by Neuroscience

Unyte Health’s next chapter will expand on its work with new research and partnerships. This includes a $3.8 million U.S. Department of Defense-funded study at The Ohio State University , led by Dr. Jacek Kolacz, exploring the use of the Safe and Sound Protocol™ (SSP), one of Unyte Health’s listening therapies, to support clients experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Unyte Health also continues developing integrations with widely used mind-body modalities, such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Somatic Experiencing (SE), Internal Family Systems (IFS), occupational therapy, and more, to accelerate and enhance therapeutic outcomes.

As Unyte Health enters its second decade, it remains at the forefront of uniting neuroscience, sound, and therapy to achieve its ultimate mission: to help guide millions toward happier, healthier, and more connected lives.

Discover Unyte Health Listening Therapies

Unyte Health offers an exclusive suite of cutting-edge, evidence-based listening therapies for clinicians, therapists, and wellness providers to help support regulation, connection, and healing:

Safe and Sound Protocol™ (SSP) functions as a non-invasive, acoustic vagal nerve stimulator to open up the pathways for social engagement and restore the nervous system’s ability to feel safe, regulated, and connected with others. Developed by Stephen W. Porges, Ph.D., author of the Polyvagal Theory, the SSP is used by providers supporting clients with trauma, anxiety, autism, depression, and more.

Rest and Restore Protocol™ (RRP) is a new advancement in listening therapies from Sonocea®, designed to support healing, restoration, and homeostasis. Developed by Dr. Stephen Porges and audio innovator Anthony Gorry, RRP was launched in 2025 in partnership with Sonocea®, and used primarily to promote deep relaxation, recovery, balance in the body and mind, and connection to self, cultivating interoception and self-regulation.

Integrated Listening System™ (ILS) combines modified music, movement, and multisensory input to strengthen brain and body organization through the science of neuroplasticity. Created by Ron Minson, M.D., Kate O’Brien-Minson, and Randall Redfield, ILS has been instrumental in helping children and adults with learning, attention, and sensory challenges build a stronger foundation for skill-building and growth.

