From Content Creation to Learner Support: BenchPrep’s AI Engine Sets New Standard for Education

CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, an award-winning learning management system, today announced the launch of its AI Engine, a suite of artificial intelligence capabilities purpose-built to transform how organizations deliver education and training at scale.

The AI Engine delivers measurable results: faster content creation, lower administrative burden, stronger learner engagement, and increased revenue impact. BenchPrep first introduced AI-powered Question Generation last year, enabling organizations to quickly create contextual assessment items directly from instructional content.

Now, BenchPrep is introducing its newest capability, AI Assistant. AI Assistant brings real-time, intelligent support directly into the learning experience, seamlessly integrating with course content to answer questions, provide contextual guidance, and reduce support load, all while keeping learners confident and moving forward. It also ensures proprietary content remains protected within the platform and provides administrators with valuable insights into learner challenges by surfacing common questions and knowledge gaps.

“Our experience with BenchPrep’s AI Assistant has been incredibly promising,” said Adrianne Brigido, Vice President of Assessment and Digital Solutions at Springer Publishing. “Learners are engaging with the tool for real-time explanations and summaries, and we have already seen how it reduces frustration and helps them stay focused. For us, it is exciting to offer innovative, AI-driven support without adding to our operational overhead, all while knowing that our content and learner data are protected.”

Customer adoption underscores the impact that BenchPrep’s AI Engine is already having across industries. “AI is no longer a distant promise; it’s the present reality reshaping education. The real opportunity isn’t just in automating tasks, but in reimagining how learning happens,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO of BenchPrep. “AI Assistant represents a significant step forward in making learning more adaptive, personalized, and effective.”

The launch of AI Assistant marks the next milestone in BenchPrep’s AI roadmap, which also includes Product Recommendations to surface the right courses and resources based on learner behavior, further boosting engagement and revenue.

For more information, visit https://www.benchprep.com/ai-engine .

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is an award-winning learning platform that helps associations and credentialing bodies grow their education programs and support learners across the entire lifelong learning journey. With a focus on certification training, exam preparation, and continuing education, BenchPrep delivers an interactive, personalized experience that drives engagement and results. Trusted by many of the world’s leading credentialing organizations, BenchPrep has helped over 12 million learners achieve academic and professional success. Learn more at www.benchprep.com .



