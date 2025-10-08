ViX Premieres New ‘Sin Filtro’ Docu-Series with Gloria Trevi October 24

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JK Media Group, the U.S. and Mexico-based media production company founded by Sebastian Jimenez, and ViX will premiere the Gloria Trevi docu-series La Trevi: Sin Filtro on October 24. The series takes place in Mexico, Spain, and the United States. All episodes will be released on ViX’s premium plan, with the first episode available to watch for free.

The series is the newest installment in the Sin Filtro format created by JK Media’s Sebastian Jimenez and greenlit by ViX. It follows Gloria on her “Mi Soundtrack” world tour, capturing her performances and life on the road. As one of Latin pop’s most influential and ever-evolving icons, Gloria continues to captivate audiences with her authenticity and reinvention. This marks her second series with ViX—her scripted novela Ella Soy Yo was one of the platform’s most-watched shows in 2024.

The series is Executive Produced by Trevi, Jimenez, and Flavio Morales, with show runner Mirtha Miranda.

Sebastian Jimenez said, “Gloria Trevi's story spans many generations of music fans and the music industry itself. She is the original “Diva of Latin Pop.” Her life has had numerous turns and transformations that make her utterly fascinating. She is the story of invention, reinvention, and family. We are thrilled to have our second ‘Sin Filtro’ docu-series with Gloria.”

Gloria Trevi said, “My life and career have always been in the public eye, but often told through the lens of others. Often, by people who don't even know me! This series is a window into who I am today: On tour, at home, with my family, doing what I love, and embracing everything around me...from the chaos to the joy that drives my music and my life. It's raw, it's real, but it's me: Unfiltered!”

La Trevi: Sin Filtro tells the story of one of Latin music’s most awarded—and most controversial—artists, in her own words. Gloria Trevi is no stranger to success or scandal. A passionate, rebellious boundary-breaker, she has sold over 30 million albums and created hit singles and anthems celebrating women’s empowerment.

This series captures Gloria at her best: insightful, raw, direct, and brimming with her signature creativity and star power. Viewers will see her on stage and backstage, with fans, family, and the tight-knit entourage that fuels her unstoppable reinvention. It’s influence and resilience—unfiltered—told only as Gloria Trevi can.

About JK Media

JK Media is a multinational production company specializing in original series, films, and podcasts in both Spanish and English. With a focus on serving diverse, multilingual audiences across the U.S. and Latin America, JK Media creates culture-forward, cross-platform content that resonates globally. The company is behind award-winning titles such as Chiquis Sin Filtro, Chiquis' Foodie on the Go, and Larrymania, among others. Founded and led by award-winning producer and CEO Sebastián Jiménez, JK Media is redefining entertainment through authentic storytelling that bridges cultures and connects audiences.

