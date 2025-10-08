AI Maturation and Supply Chain Resilience Drive the Booming Predictive AI in Supply Chains Market Through 2025-2029: Competitive Profiles of 21+ Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive AI in Supply Chain Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The predictive AI in supply chain market is projected to experience significant growth, with an expected increase of USD 4.68 billion from 2024 to 2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.2%. This growth is fueled by the need for enhanced supply chain resilience, the proliferation of big data, maturity in AI technologies, and a heightened focus on operational efficiency, cost reduction, and sustainability.

The comprehensive market analysis, conducted using primary and secondary sources, provides market size data, segmentation details, and a vendor landscape overview. Key components of this market include software, services, and hardware, while deployment models span cloud, on-premises, and hybrid applications. The market has diverse applications such as supply chain planning, warehouse management, fleet management, and virtual assistants. Geographically, the market covers APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Significant trends, such as hyper-automation and autonomous supply chain implementations, are identified as crucial growth drivers in the coming years. Integration of generative AI for democratized insights and convergence with sustainability and ESG objectives is expected to significantly boost demand.

The report offers in-depth analysis covering:

Predictive AI In Supply Chain Market sizing

Market forecasting

Industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis aims to elevate market positioning for clients, focusing on leading vendors. This expansive report presents a detailed market overview, synthesized from comprehensive and reliable data sourced extensively through primary and secondary research. It identifies key influencers and offers a complete competitive landscape, enhanced by a vendor selection methodology and analysis leveraging both qualitative and quantitative research to predict accurate market growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Blue Yonder Inc.

C3.ai Inc.

Coupa Software Inc.

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corp.

Fourkites Inc.

Infor Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kinaxis Inc.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

project44

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

