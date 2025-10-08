TBO Extension Expanding STC Coverage to Citation Bravo & Encore PW530/535 Series Engines

Pomano Beach, FL , Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBO Extension, an Atlantic Jet Partners company and long-standing provider of FAA-certified Engine Time Interval extension programs for business aircraft, announced today that its proven Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) has been expanded to include the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW530A and PW535A engines, installed on the Cessna Citation Bravo and Citation Encore.

The new program will be officially introduced at the 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (Booth # 3775) in Las Vegas, October 14–16, 2025.



TBO Extension

Proven History, Expanded Capability

TBO Extension has already completed more than 200 STC installations on JT15D engines, adding over 2,000 flight hours of service life per engine and significantly reducing ownership costs. That track record has made it a trusted alternative to costly OEM overhauls, particularly for Part 91 and Part 135 operators seeking to maximize asset value.

With the expansion into PW530/535 engines, operators of the Citation Bravo and Encore will now be able to extend engine life by up to 2,500 hours through the same programmatic approach.

Cost, Downtime, and Value Comparison

Under the traditional overhaul model, operators face $3–4 million in expense and 6–9 months of downtime.

By contrast, the new PW530/535 TBO Extension STC delivers the following:

• $1–1.5 million cost for both engines (includes HSI)

• 4–6 weeks turnaround time

• 2,500-hour service life extension

This difference represents both a dramatic reduction in cost and downtime and a positive swing in asset value for the aircraft.

NBAA-BACE Pre-Launch Opportunity

TBO Extension is offering a limited pre-launch 2026 pricing program for operators who commit by November 1, 2025 and place a deposit prior to December 31, 2025. Early adopters will secure priority installation slots and reduced pricing ahead of the broader market rollout, FAA STC Issuance projected Jan/Feb 2026.

“For more than a decade, we’ve shown JT15D operators there’s a smarter, FAA-certified alternative to the traditional overhaul cycle,” said Jim Clifford, VP Product Development TBO Extension. “With the new PW530/535 STC, we’re extending that same proven advantage to Citation Bravo and Encore operators, lower costs, faster turnaround, and increased asset value.”

About TBO Extension

TBO Extension, an Atlantic Jet Partners company, provides FAA-certified engine life-extension solutions designed to help business aircraft operators reduce maintenance costs, minimize downtime, and extend the useful life of their fleets. Its JT15D STC program has been installed on more than 200 engines, trusted by operators worldwide as a cost-effective and reliable alternative to OEM overhaul.

For more information, visit www.tboextension.com or contact:

Jim Clifford or Gary Sherrill

JC@TBOExtension.com

Gary@TBOExtension.com

419.392.6524

918.671.7941

