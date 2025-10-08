AI in Government Sectors Market Report 2025-2029 | Revenues to Grow by Over US$36 Billion at 20.3% CAGR | Comprehensive Analysis of Key Segments, Opportunities and Strategies

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Government Sector Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in government sector market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 36.23 billion during the 2024-2029 period. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% throughout the forecast timeline.

Comprehensive analysis within the report assesses market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside a detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 industry players. The market is primarily driven by the pressing need for digital transformation and operational efficiency, alongside a heightened demand for advanced data processing within national security and defense sectors. Additionally, there's a growing demand for enhanced and personalized citizen services.

Among the factors driving market growth is the strategic integration of generative AI to boost productivity and engagement. Along with the establishment of AI governance frameworks and responsible AI practices, there's a rising implementation of AI at the edge to enable real-time and autonomous operations. These elements are expected to drive considerable demand within the sector.

The report's findings are underpinned by robust research methodologies, combining primary and secondary data sourced from key industry participants. It provides extensive regional segmentation and insights into the competitive landscape, with historical and forecast data included.

The AI in government sector market is segmented by:

Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

Technology

Machine learning

Natural language processing

Computer vision

Others

Application

Public safety and security

Administrative services

Healthcare and social services

Smart cities and infrastructure

Others

Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report covers the following areas:

AI In Government Sector Market Sizing

AI In Government Sector Market Forecast

AI In Government Sector Market Industry Analysis

Vendor analysis featured in the report is designed to enhance clients' market positioning, offering detailed evaluations of leading vendors like Accenture PLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., BAE Systems PLC, and others. The report also discusses upcoming trends and challenges that will affect market dynamics, providing companies with strategic insights to exploit growth opportunities. The report synthesizes data from multiple sources, analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, and competition.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

C3.ai Inc.

Capgemini Service SAS

Fujitsu Ltd.

Google LLC

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

